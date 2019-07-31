ICPA tackles key rural education issues

Drought, and its impact on education costs, are among the big issues being discussed at the Isolated Children's Parents' Association federal conference, which is on today and tomorrow in Adelaide.

Federal president Wendy Hick said access to education was a major issue during a time when budgets were especially tight.

"With the drought impacting so many rural families, the cost of education - particularly compulsory education - is really coming to the forefront and people are struggling," she said.

Other topics up for discussion are communication and access to early childhood and early learning opportunities, she said.

Ms Hick said the ICPA Australia had achieved some big wins in recent years, such as changing the farm asset requirements for youth allowance for tertiary students, and were hoping for more in the future.

"We're really about getting our kids to school and keeping them there with the same opportunities as all other kids," she said.

