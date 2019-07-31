No breaches in ' cash for cruelty' investigation

Member for O'Connor Rick Wilson (pictured at a live export tour hosted by The Sheep Collective) has called for the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources to explain its investigation findings.

An investigation into the 'cash for cruelty' allegations against Animals Australia, relating to the 2017 voyage on the Awassi Express, has "concluded its investigation into this matter and has not found any evidence to suggest that breaches of Commonwealth laws have been committed in relation to alleged payments".

The Department of Agriculture and Water Resources said it had "concluded its investigation into this matter and has not found any evidence to suggest that breaches of Commonwealth laws have been committed in relation to alleged payments".

"The investigation did not uncover any evidence to suggest that video footage obtained in 2017 by the crew member of the Awassi Express was contrived, or that ventilation or fans had been turned off to distress the livestock," DAWR said.

But on the back of the announcement, Federal Member for O'Connor has raised concerns about the outcome and called for the department to explain how it could come to its conclusion after he was supplied pages of documents of emails and bank transfers that showed individuals were in contact with crew members aboard the Awassi Express in 2017 and that payments were made to the whistleblower Faisal Ullah.

"It is very disappointing that the department has concluded in its brief statement that there was no illegality," Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson said a possible reason for DAWR's conclusion was the communications were made by individuals and not the organisation itself.

"This is where DAWR has let down producers," he said.

"They need to tell us, was footage paid for or not?

"My view is that the department has been galvanised over this.

"It has relied on the video evidence, which effectively is investigating their own key piece of evidence against Emanuel Exports.



"I demanded that DAWR appear in parliament to give a full briefing and report on their findings."

Mr Wilson said DAWR could refuse his request to appear but they would have to front up to the Senate Estimates Committee which would have in attendance ministers that would happily pursue the issue with the department then.

He said he was "happy to stand by the emails and information" he had received, which dated back six months before the incident aboard the Awassi Express in 2017 as well as post the event.