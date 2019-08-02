All clear in cash for cruelty probe

THE Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) has been asked to front up to a group of Federal politicians to explain its findings into the 'cash for cruelty' allegations against Animals Australia.

DAWR said last week it had "concluded its investigation into this matter and has not found any evidence to suggest that breaches of Commonwealth laws have been committed in relation to alleged payments".

"The investigation did not uncover any evidence to suggest that video footage obtained in 2017 by the crew member of the Awassi Express was contrived, or that ventilation or fans had been turned off to distress the livestock," DAWR said.

Federal Member for O'Connor Rick Wilson contacted Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie about the outcome and called for the department to explain how it could come to its conclusion after he was supplied pages of documents of emails and bank transfers that showed individuals were in contact with crew members aboard the Awassi Express in 2017 and that payments were made to the whistleblower Faisal Ullah.

"It is very disappointing that the department has concluded in its brief statement that there was no illegality," Mr Wilson said.

"It's not surprising.

"Animals Australia is a very experienced and well-resourced organisation and I'm sure they have taken legal advice."

Mr Wilson said a possible reason for DAWR's conclusion was the communications were made by individuals and not the organisation itself.

"This is where DAWR has let down producers," he said.

"They need to tell us, was footage paid for or not?

"My view is that the department has been galvanised over this.

"It has relied on the video evidence, which effectively is investigating their own key piece of evidence against Emanuel Exports.

"The minute they turn about and say money changed hands their evidence will be bunked in court.

"They have been less than honest in their statement they put out.

"I demanded that DAWR appear in parliament to give a full briefing and report on their findings."

Mr Wilson said DAWR could refuse his request to appear but they would have to front up to the Senate Estimates Committee which would have in attendance ministers that would happily pursue the issue with the department then.

He said he was "happy to stand by the emails and information" he had received, which dated back six months before the incident aboard the Awassi Express in 2017 as well as post the event.

"The investigation was never about whether or not livestock were mistreated as the footage is clear - it's about whether or not Animals Australia paid money to these guys," he said.

"We still haven't been told what Emanuel Exports has done wrong."

DAWR said on Friday afternoon that its investigation began in January 2019, focussing on allegations in the media that live export workers had been offered money to obtain and leak footage of animal cruelty on export vessels.

"The investigation also inquired into allegations that 'whistleblowers' had offered to cut off ventilation and switch off exhaust fans to distress sheep on voyages in order to receive payments," DAWR said.

"The department sought information from a wide range of sources in relation to these allegations, some of whom co-operated and others who chose not to."

DAWR said the investigation was conducted by "experienced criminal investigators within the department's Compliance Division".

"These investigators are independent of the Live Animal Export Regulator and conduct investigations into criminal matters across the department's portfolio legislation and the Criminal Code Act 1995 as it applies to the department's operations," DAWR said.

"Department investigators consulted the Australian Federal Police (AFP) during the investigation.

"The department is aware that the AFP also received a referral of similar allegations but did not identify grounds to proceed to investigation."

Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said that ALEC needed "to understand the details of the investigation and how those conclusions were reached".

"We have maintained all along that if payments have been made for footage then this creates a market for animal cruelty and this is why we were so concerned about the serious allegations," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.

"I fully expect the department to engage with us on this matter.

"The release of the report does not change anything for ALEC as we are driven by animal welfare not Animals Australia and we are an industry genuinely committed to reform and leadership.

"The success of the recent May live sheep voyages and our ongoing commitment to the industry-led summer months moratorium demonstrates this.

"Industry is continuing that leadership in animal welfare standards as we prepare for the resumption of the trade following the moratorium."

Animals Australia chief executive officer Glenys Oogjes said she hoped the result of the investigation would "bring an end to the public victimisation of the whistle-blower who gathered and volunteered evidence and all those like him".

"Animals Australia requested this investigation and co-operated fully with it," Ms Oogjes said.

"Our only disappointment is that those responsible for providing false information to journalists have not, as yet, been identified.

"This investigation has proven that our conduct has been professional, ethical and appropriate at all times.

"We will continue to play an active role supporting the regulator of the live trade through independent reporting - a role acknowledged by the Moss review as providing improved oversight and compliance across the live animal export trade.

"The veracity of the evidence was never in question.

"No incentive was paid to film or provide the vision - vision both accepted by the department and independently verified.

"If it wasn't for the actions of this brave whistle-blower and the resulting investigation into the Awassi Express, live export ships to the Middle East would not have been ceased over summer months and countless animals would have continued to suffer."

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said he was disappointed with the result of the investigation and he hoped that a full report would be available for review.