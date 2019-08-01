Traceability reform to protect WA

LIVESTOCK traceability regulations have been amended to further protect the Western Australian livestock industry from animal disease risks.

A key change is the adoption of the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) Pig Standards into the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management (Identification and Movement of Stock and Apiaries) Regulations 2013.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development livestock biosecurity director Peter Gray said the changes were being implemented nationally and brought the pig industry in line with the NLIS for cattle, sheep and goats.

"The NLIS is Australia's system for identifying and tracing livestock," Mr Gray said.

"It provides an assurance to trading partners that we know where livestock have been over the course of their life and enables the department to respond quickly to any disease or residue incidents.

"In the case of pigs, the system involves linking pigs to a property using a property identification code (PIC), pig identification (registered tattoos or approved NLIS ear tags) and using the PigPass database to record movements.

"The PigPass database automatically updates the NLIS database to provide a single central location for national traceability.

"This system will allow pigs to be traced quickly if a disease outbreak occurs."

Dr Gray said the key changes to note were the requirement to record all pig movements between properties with different PICs and the changes to pig identification requirements.

"Slap brand tattoos can only be used to identify pigs 25 kilograms and over," he said.

"Pigs under 25kg must now only have an approved NLIS ear tag, with yellow for homebred stock and orange for non-home bred.

"These national arrangements support the traceability of livestock susceptible to foot-and-mouth disease, which includes sheep, goats, cattle and pigs.

WA Pork Producers Association (WAPPA) president Dawson Bradford urged WA producers to act immediately to support the traceability changes.

"It is critical that pig producers protect their industry by correctly identifying their pigs, completing movement documentation and recording all movements into the national database," Mr Bradford said.

More information: visit agric.wa.gov.au and search pig NLIS.

The department has a dedicated helpline for questions relating to stock owner registration, livestock identification, NVD waybills, and using the NLIS database.

Call 1300 WA NLIS or 1300 926 547, or email nlis@dpird.wa.gov.au