Rebuild to start at Merredin DPIRD

THE rebuild of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) Merredin office and upgrade of the research laboratory facilities will kick off at the end of this month.

The office was damaged during a severe thunderstorm in March 2018, and the State government is investing additional funds to upgrade six laboratories during the rebuild, as part of planning for the future scientific and management needs of the Wheatbelt region.

Winds of up to 113 kilometres an hour recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology brought down power lines and uprooted trees in a swathe of damage across the Central Wheatbelt, which included the DPIRD centre, on Good Friday, 2018.

The winds tore roofing iron and timber battens off the north wing of the DPIRD centre and dumped them in the car park.

Since then, the building has been fenced off with tarpaulins covering the roof and signs warning of asbestos.

DPIRD staff have been using the former Landmark office and compound in Mitchell Street, Merredin, since the storm went through.

DPIRD's Merredin staff will continue to deliver services from this local temporary office accommodation throughout the rebuild.

New lab equipment in the upgrade will focus on grains and soils research, including a soil processing area with dust extraction, a biological safety cabinet, root washing facilities, vibration proof benches for the use of microscopes and balances, dangerous goods cabinets, an autoclave and a sample drying oven.

Solution 4 Building Pty Limited will undertake the reconstruction work, engaging local contractors and suppliers where possible.

The work is expected to be completed and staff moved back into the building in early 2020.

"The McGowan government is committed to investing in agricultural research and development, to keep our farming industries at the forefront of international competition," said Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"Merredin is located in the heart of the Wheatbelt area and is a key location for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's grains research work.

"The existing facilities at Merredin were constructed in the 1980s and were outdated.

"We have taken this opportunity to invest more money into the rebuild of Merredin to provide staff with modern facilities and equipment to continue their vital research and development, biosecurity and business development work to support our farming sector."

Merredin shire president Ken Hooper said the announcement the rebuild was to commence was good news.

"The government had committed to rebuilding the facility, but the longer these things go you do get a little nervous about what is going to happen," Mr Hooper said.

"The fact it is going ahead means there is now full confidence the facility is staying which is good for the community.

"I understand there may be some expansion of the facility included in the upgrade, with some new labs going in, so that is also pleasing to hear.

"Any local research we have benefits local farmers and these days in farming you push for all the efficiencies you can, so it is good to have a strong DPIRD facility based in town."