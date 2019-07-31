Namoi appoints Murray Irrigation boss as new CEO

Namoi Cotton has nabbed Murray Irrigation Limited chief executive officer, Michael Renehan, to fill the vacancy left after Jeremy Callachor's departure as CEO in March.

Mr Renehan, who originally trained as a chemical engineer, has been with MIL for five years overseeing the modernisation of about 3000 kilometres of water infrastructure in NSW's southern Riverina, among other challenges.

He starts at Namoi's Toowoomba head office on September 1, on a $400,000 annual salary.

Michael Renehan

Mr Renehan has also previously worked for with mining and construction giant, Coffey International, as CEO of its geotech testing division, and had similar local chief executive roles with South African-based battery ingredient processor, Delta EMD, and French-owned, Total Chemicals.

Chairman, Tim Watson, said the new CEO's experience in the agriculture, irrigation, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors made him a great fit for Namoi Cotton, which effectively ran a "network of factories" in its ginning operations, and maintained close relationships with farmers.

"The recruitment process considered a diverse range of local and overseas applicants from agribusiness and from other industries, but Michael had a skill set which is really relevant to our particular business," Mr Watson said.

While originally from Melbourne, Mr Renehan, grew up spending considerable time in the Deniliquin district where his family had farming interests.

He looked forward to moving further north to "deliver long term value to Namoi Cotton's stakeholders".

"Namoi has a strong pedigree in the cotton industry, particularly processing, and I'm keen to continue that strength and modernise the organisation," he said.

"The initial focus will be on delivering short term strategies to develop resilience drought this drought and low water environment.

"A longer term focus will be on creating a really positive future that will enable the company to leverage of the solid foundations and market position which it has established."

RELATED READING:

Mr Renehan's appointment follows Mr Callachor holding the job for more than eight years, having worked with the former grower co-operative for a total of 26 years, in two stints, including as chief financial officer.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Click here to sign up to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Namoi appoints Murray Irrigation boss as new CEO first appeared on Farm Online.