UPDATED: Animal cruelty charges laid against exporter





EMANUEL Exports will defend itself in court in the near future after the State government carried out its threat to prosecute the company for alleged breaches of animal welfare under the State Animal Welfare Act 2002.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) charged Emanuel Exports and two of its directors with "alleged cruelty to animals under the State's Animal Welfare Act" after an 18 month long investigation.

"The charges relate to the unnecessary harm caused or likely to be caused to sheep due to heat stress on a voyage from Fremantle to the Middle East in August 2017," a DPIRD statement said.

The voyage to the Persian Gulf, in which a total of 2400 sheep died, mainly off the coast of Qatar, has been in the media spotlight since February 2018 after the initial voyage report was made available by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources.

Footage of the voyage, along with a few others, was aired by 60 Minutes, as supplied by Animals Australia via the whistleblower Faisal Ullah, causing public outcry and the Federal government to impose greater restrictions and oversight to the live sheep trade.

"The decision follows a comprehensive 18 month investigation by compliance officers within DPIRD," the statement said.

"The matter will be heard in court at a later date."

DPIRD is responsible for the administration of the Animal Welfare Act and the department's General Inspectors exercise powers under that Act.

As part of DPIRD's investigation inspectors raided Emanuel Exports' offices and searched through its computers and documents looking for proof in order to put its case together.

DPIRD inspectors also recently boarded the Anna Marra (formerly the Awassi Express) while it was docked in Fremantle Port to load fodder for a voyage of cattle out of Broome.

Emanuel Exports managing director Nicholas Daws confirmed the prosecution notice had been issued by DPIRD and that the company intended to "vigorously defend the matter in court", on a date to be determined.

"Emanuel Exports will make no further media comment, pending the outcome of the hearing," Mr Daws said.

It will be the first time a charge of this nature against an exporter has occurred in the past 10 years - the last time the government was unsuccessful and did not pursue it.

Emanuel Exports is also preparing to appeal the loss of its export licence by the Independent Regulator, which is expected to occur in the next few months.