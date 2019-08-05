Jerramungup auction to fund the future

TAKING a unique view to fundraising for community projects, the Jerramungup Future Fund committee will hold a community auction on Friday, August 9.

Included in the offering will be a range of goods, including big ticket items such as headers, side tippers, trucks and even jet skis.

Future Fund chairman Dave Edwards said the Future Fund had been running for three years with the aim of raising money to spend on community projects.

"In the first year we planted a 300-hectare crop and this was a successful fund-raising effort," Mr Edwards said.

"Suitable leases are a bit hard to find at the moment so we had a think about other ways to raise money and came up with the clearing sale concept.

"We know it has worked well in other communities so we thought we would give it a go this year."

The Jerramungup Future Fund is in the process of developing a strategic plan as to how funds would be administered within the community.

"It isn't always easy to get funding for things the community needs, so the Future Fund is about raising these funds and looking at areas that they can be used that will have a real benefit for the town of Jerramungup and surrounds," Mr Edwards said.

Locals will be submitting items to be auctioned off in the sale and Mr Edwards said while it took a while to accumulate, they now had a large range of quality machinery and other goods on offer.

"We have estimated that there is about $1.1 million worth of items on offer," he said.

"There is some really good quality machinery going under the hammer and the sale has been well supported by Jerramungup locals, as well as others from Gairdner and Ongerup."

Some of the items to be offered include harvesting equipment such as a 2012 NH 9090 header (1920 rotor hours); a 2014 13.6 metre MacDon front; a 1666 International header; a 45 tonne field bin; 4m auger; two 25t Sherwell field bins with PTO augers and two 60t Bedford Harbour field bins.

Also on offer will be a John Deere 9630 tractor (5800hrs) and a 2014 Claas Axion 850 FWA TPL tractor (2670hrs).

Numerous other tractors will also be included in the sale and they will be suited to a variety of jobs around the farm.

There will also be a 2012 Nissan Navara STX dual cab tray back V6 diesel (150,000km) on offer plus a 2006 Seadoo GTI Jetski and a 2016 Yamaha FZS Jetski.

With sheep equipment a popular item at recent clearing sales, there will also be a range of shearing heads in the sale, a TPW hydraulic wool press and plenty more.

Other community associations will also be involved in the sale, including the football club which will run the bar and the P&C which will be doing the lunches and afternoon tea.

"We have also had great support from Landmark Jerramungup which will be running the auction and carrying out the administration and so on," Mr Edwards said.

The sale will be held on Cameron Road, five kilometres east of Jerramungup and will start at 1pm with inspection from 10am.

More information: phone Dave Edwards on 0429 100 007.