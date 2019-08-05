Fyfe leads reshaped transporters group

LAKE Grace transporter David Fyfe, Fyfe Transport, was elected president of the Livestock and Rural Transporters' Association of WA (LRTAWA) on the weekend during the organisation's 39th annual conference at Busselton.

Mr Fyfe replaces Andy Jacob, who had held the position for a year and did not renominate for president due to his relocation to the Eastern States.

Mr Fyfe said his main priorities this year would be to continue to draw attention to the gaps in the heavy vehicle network.

"This lack of connectivity has a large impact on productivity and efficiency and I would like to see gains returned to producers as well as our members," Mr Fyfe said.

He said he was also keen to improve the facilities drivers had to contend with - on-farm, at feedlots and on the road.

"If we want professional drivers we need to give them the respect they deserve and not expect them to put up with infrastructure that is outdated, possibly unsafe or simply non-existent," he said.

"I am also very concerned about the viability of our members' businesses and will be doing as much as possible to ensure they are able to compete in an equitable regulatory environment."

The LRTAWA conference attracted 170 attendees and was held over two days at Abbey Beach Resort at Busselton, attracting company owners, drivers, sponsors and government representatives.

The conference had the dual aims of giving members the opportunity to pick up new information about their industry as well as a chance to socialise with others in the industry, share stories and take a break from their usual demanding schedule.

Mr Fyfe said that Jan Cooper's role with the association had transitioned to chief executive and she would now operate with greater autonomy and increased delegation.

He said while the president and the committee would continue to be closely involved with policy development and the direction of the association, it is expected this change will enable the LRTAWA to respond to issues faster.

Presentations were given by Victorian-based Alan Pincott, who explained the forces contributing to rollovers, how to understand the load and how to identify high risk locations, as well as Des Snook and Michael Buba, from Main Roads WA, who briefed delegates on major road projects such as Northlink and safety bay improvements.

Adam Gibson, National Transport Insurance, had good and bad news from the most recent Accident Investigation Report.

Mr Gibson said the heavy vehicle industry was moving more freight and hurting less people but there was no room for complacency saying 54 per cent of losses could be attributed to driver error.

He called on policy makers to pay attention to the things that make a difference between whether a person lives or dies rather than focussing on those things that will have little impact on that outcome.

Elders commercial sheep manager Dean Hubbard spoke optimistically about the potential for an increase in livestock movements from feedlots, which is good news for transporters.

The Sheep Collective's Holly Ludeman gave an overview of the environment that led to the formation of the movement and stressed the importance of the supply chain telling individual stories to help convey the positive message about food production to the people in the middle of the debate.

The tempo lifted when former Richmond player and Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy addressed the group.

Mr Sheedy struck a chord when describing his innovative approach to testing times at Essendon and the AFL, describing the Anzac Day and Dreamtime games as a strategy for Essendon to fill the MCG and boost its finances.

When talking about teamwork he said groups who don't work together would fail but the leaders must stand up and show the way by example they should chase knowledge and share it.

One of his most important messages was to "look for the gold nugget" which could be an innovative "left of field" idea that would make a major difference to the bottom line and result in not always doing what has always been done.

The Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association (ALRTA) were represented by president Stephen Marley and executive director Mathew Munro.

They both drew attention to ALRTA key initiatives including the development of a national ramp standard, progress on an effluent management code of practice under national heavy vehicle law, road user charging and the proposed new national animal activist laws.

Mr Munro said the ALRTA was lobbying to ensure transporters were included in definitions in the new laws to provide necessary protections for rural transporters as well as others in the supply chain.

An auction is always a highlight of the annual dinner and as usual the generosity of the community was on display when the auctioneer's tie was sold for $12,000 with the proceeds going to the Perth Children's Hospital.

Earlier in the night one of the guest's daughters, who has her own health struggles, set her heart on a South Sea pearl that had been auctioned.

The successful bidder and another guest agreed to share the cost and presented her with the pearl as a surprise.