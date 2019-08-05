MacTiernan reveals cancer diagnosis

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"Two months ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer," said Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan this morning.



"Since then, I have had surgery and am currently undergoing chemotherapy - the prognosis is good.



"My hair has often been a topic of discussion among the political class: I have always wanted the opportunity to wear wigs - now I have an excuse.



"Tens of thousands of Australian women go through this process. Everyone deals with it in their own way - I am focused on getting on with my job, as I have continued to do for the last two months.



"I won't be providing further public commentary on this issue, and would ask media to respect that position."