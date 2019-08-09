Agribusiness buzz in brief

Avoid megacity mayhem

The Regional Australia Institute (RAI) wants a new national awareness campaign to promote opportunities in regional Australia, and help drive a population shift in coming decades.

Its recommendation is part of a new report, Regional Population Growth: Are We Ready?

The research raised serious questions about Australia's future if population growth continues as predicted in the outer suburbs of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Australia's population was set to grow by as much as 19 million by 2056.



The report looked at the economic consequences of alternative population scenarios which could alleviate Australia's megacity future and supercharge regions.

"The research shows many workers living in our outer city suburbs could be financially better off if they moved to regional Australia," said RAI's Dr Kim Houghton.

"Many homeowners in our state capitals pay double the mortgage of their regional city counterparts, but have similar average wages."

Sydney and Melbourne would hit megacity status in the next few decades, while Brisbane and Perth would be the size of Sydney and Melbourne today.

..........

Meeting for meaty women

Following its launch in April, the Australian chapter of Meat Business Women has announced a second event to be held in Brisbane in October.

The Australian arm of Meat Business Women is industry-run under the auspices of the Australian Meat Industry Association (AMIC).

The theme, Advancing the Culture of the Industry, recognised more had to be done to create a sector where women were valued and able to reach their potential, said organiser Stacey McKenna.

"Our Brisbane event will probe how we can collectively help advance our industry's image, culture and landscape for women," she said.

"It's the next step in shaping an industry that supports, educates, mentors and provides networking opportunities for women."

For information or to book visit www.amic.org.au/mbw/

.........

McCann for AgQuip Agribuzz

Case IH general manager, Pete McCann, is to headline a debut Agribuzz event for the Farm Writers' Association of NSW at this year's big AgQuip field days at Gunnedah on August 21.

Mr McCann grew up near Dubbo and worked in Queensland and the USA before his career rise at Case IH, where he took over the top job early last year.

The Sydney-based Farm Writers Association has previously staged regional Agribuzz gatherings in Orange, but has not ventured inland to northern NSW before.

Agribuzz promotes professional networking career development opportunities for the agribusiness sector in an informal atmosphere where guests hear from current and emerging leaders with boots on the ground in the industry.

The late afternoon event will be sponsored by Manildra Group.

To book, before August 14, visit www.nswfarmwriters.org.au

.........

Wine plan feedback sought

Consultations have started on two new plans for the Australian grape and wine sector - the first a 30-year overarching plan that sets a long-term vision and provides the framework for the second, the Wine Australia Strategic Plan 2020-25.

Australian Grape and Wine Inc has urged everyone from grape and wine businesses, researchers, wine sector organisations, suppliers and regional communities to provide input into the new plan.

"We want to work together to shape businesses and communities that are prosperous and sustainable into the future," said chief executive, Tony Battaglene.

Registrations are now open for the facilitated workshops that will be held in capital cities and Griffith, NSW, starting on August 8 in Adelaide and running until October 1 in Perth.

For details, and to register visit www.wineaustralia.com/about-us/strategy-and-planning.

