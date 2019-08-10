Workshop to reduce dairy industry stress

WESTERN Australia's dairy industry has seen farmer numbers shrink during a turbulent past three years and it may face new pressures from animal activists, so it is looking to help its people cope with stress.

Dairy Industry Association of Australia (DIAA) WA members are invited to a free workshop next month at Brownes Dairy in Balcatta with emotional resilience specialist Rachel Green.

Twice nominated for the Telstra Business Woman of the Year Awards, Ms Green has spent two years working with and coaching farmers in the Wheatbelt and has also worked with potato farmers in the South West.

She has also worked with people across a number of industry sectors, including mining and resources and she has volunteered as a crisis counsellor on a 24-hour suicide prevention line.

Ms Green's qualifications and field of expertise is in helping people develop resilience and tools to manage emotions associated with dealing with difficult people and situations.

She runs the Emotional Intelligence Institute in Kelmscott.

According to the DIAA, technical, financial and manufacturing skills required in the dairy industry are considerable and while milk and other dairy products production may seem the main focus, other important elements related to health and wellbeing can be overlooked.

"These are the skills required to thrive while handling all the competing pressures and emotional whirlpools the dairy industry is subjected to, whether it be managing deregulation, low prices, climate change, drought, technological changes or all the different and difficult types of people with whom we come into contact," the DIAA said.

"What are the simple techniques that can be employed to manage the emotional turmoil that can flow through the industry and is outside of our control?

"How can we keep our cool and stay healthy when it feels like people are out to get us?

"This practical, interactive, high-energy and very informative workshop will build on our existing skills so we become even better at managing the disruptions, constant changes, stresses and angst so that they don't become overwhelming," it said.

The workshop with Ms Green will run from 2-5.30pm on Thursday, September 26, in the café at Brownes Dairy, 22 Geddes Street, Balcatta and is open to dairy farmers and employees and people working in the dairy processing industry.

Registrations are essential and can be completed on the DIAA website under WA events.

More information: call Marina Shufrin at Brownes Dairy on 0437 203 615 or marina.shufrin@ brownesdairy.com.au.