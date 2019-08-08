Strong response to Paddock Planner survey

CBH has received 72 per cent of estimates through its Paddock Planner system after a concerted effort to push for responses in the weeks leading up to the extended deadline.

The co-operative changed the deadline for submissions from July 14 to last Thursday, August 1, after concerns were raised by some quarters about the request for certain types of farm data.

Since the incentive was announced, CBH has continually said that it was keen to better plan its services this year and was offering the discount to help with site preparations for harvest.

At one point, three farm organisations joined forces to meet with CBH chairman Wally Newman and CBH chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson to present what they said at the time were grower concerns about the sharing of data.

At that meeting WAFarmers Grain Council president Duncan Young, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association Western Graingrowers Committee chairman Gary McGill and WA Grains Group chairman Doug Smith asked CBH to discontinue the Paddock Planner program in its current form for this year and invite growers to complete 2019 production estimates in the traditional way and that "CBH consult widely and in more detail with growers before further implementation of the program".

Following the meeting CBH agreed to make LoadNet system available to growers who did not want to submit estimates through Paddock Planner, but denied the request to put Paddock Planner on hold this year.

Growers who have responded to the request for their estimates to be submitted through Paddock Planner by the deadline are now eligible for a 50 cents a tonne discount on receival fees to CBH.

Growers must also use the CDF app for their harvest deliveries up to February 28, 2020, to receive the discount.

Mr Newman has labelled the response as a "great result".

In a letter to growers released last Friday, he said that "on behalf of the CBH board, I thank you for taking the time to submit your estimates through Paddock Planner".

"We appreciate your support in working with us to deliver you a more efficient supply chain," Mr Newman said.

"We received a total of 72pc of estimates through Paddock Planner when compared to hectares planted as outlined in the GIWA crop report.

"This is a great result considering that the initial set up takes a little time and in previous years we have received between 70 and 80pc of total crop estimates.

"Your estimates information will allow your co-operative to more accurately plan for your harvest, by having segregations available, adequate storage capacity, staff, opening days and hours better matched to your business.

"This is our priority along with making it even easier for growers and transporters to deliver."

In the letter Mr Newman said the next steps were to "determine and then let you know of the initial segregation plans at your local CBH site, as gathered from the collective information supplied into Paddock Planner".

"You will be able view your segregations by logging into your LoadNet Paddock Planner," he said.

"We will let you know when these will be available.

"I encourage you to take a look at these segregations and if you have any questions or would like to hear about how your local harvest plans are progressing, I invite you to attend our pre-harvest meetings and chat with us about how this will affect your harvest.

"The times and dates of these meetings will be posted on our website shortly.

"There has been plenty of robust discussion on Paddock Planner and we have appreciated the engagement of the industry.

"We have received feedback from growers as well as improvements that we can incorporate to Paddock Planner to make it an even better user experience."