Plenty to promote in a vibrant community

THE Mingenew Tourist & Promotions team is always on the lookout for new and interesting ideas to attract people to the town and showcase what the Mid West has to offer.

At the moment it is heading into peak season for Mingenew, particularly in the lead up to the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.

And on the back of that, it is also the start of the wildflower season with a steady stream of visitors, many towing caravans, making their way through the area.

Kellie Starick and Carine McTaggart are two of the people involved with the Tourist & Promotions Committee and are always on the lookout for new ways to attract people into the region.

"We are a small but dynamic group of volunteers and everyone does really well in their individual roles by promoting, enhancing and beautifying the town," Ms Starick said.

Ms Starick said people became involved on the committee because they were passionate about living in the community and really wanted to make it a better place for families and businesses.

She moved to Mingenew in 1981 and has been involved in various volunteering roles on and off during that time.

"It's a wonderful committee for people to become involved in if you are passionate about wanting to see growth within the town," Ms Starick said.

She said developing more tourism attractions and improving the overall appearance, added to the fabric of the community, adding that first impressions were always important.

Recently the committee hosted the Biggest Morning Tea that proved to be a very successful day.

It is currently working on two larger projects, but it is always a continuation of many smaller things to keep the ball rolling and the enthusiasm going.

The first is to continue with the story of Mingenew's rich droving history.

There is already a static 'mob' of cattle, riders, horses and dogs on the outskirts of town and these will continue around into the Drovers Rest area, which is also having a large gazebo constructed to house information about this era.

A start on the Heritage Walk Trail is also on the board.

Ultimately the committee wants to recognise the 35 sites earmarked, but funding and cost will only see the first stage of five installations being completed along the main street within the next few months.

This particular project is a collaboration between the Historical Society and Mingenew Tourist & Promotions.

Ms Starick said there were many new people within the community now and quite a few didn't know of the history surrounding the town, "so let the education begin".

Ms McTaggart said a showpiece for Tourist & Promotions was the Tourist Centre that operated from late July to early October each year and is manned by local volunteers.

"It is open for tourists to come in and find out about general tourist information, flower sightings and we are also stocked with varying arts, crafts, cards and giftware produced by locals," Ms McTaggart said.

"It also acts like a three-month pop-up shop for our community members and local creatives."

Ms McTaggart became involved with the committee after moving to Mingenew seven years ago.

"I moved to the town in 2012 and came across this small group of ladies who seemed to be actively working on some fun and interesting projects," she said.

"I spotted them one day planting wildflower seedlings at the entrance statements and I thought that they would be a great group of women that I'd be able to learn more about the area from.

"Having grown up in Beacon as part of a small community I've always seen the benefit of people working together to achieve common goals.

"I love this about this group and my town."

Ms McTaggart said there were many positives to contributing and making Mingenew a better place to live and visit.

This year Mingenew Tourist & Promotions will also have a display at the entrance to Expo.

"We encourage people to come in and say hello and find out about what is happening during the wildflower season around Mingenew and other Mid West shires," Ms McTaggart said.

Ms Starick said they were trying to capture the attention of a lot of tourists who visited Expo to show them what else to experience when in the Mid West region.