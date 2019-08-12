Roz drums plenty of support in Newdegate

WHEN Newdegate's Parents and Citizens Association stopped running a drum recycling program in 2000, Roz Lloyd decided to take charge of the drum recycling process with drumMUSTER and the Newdegate Community Development Association (NCDA).

Ms Lloyd, who is manager of corporate services at Newdegate Primary School and NCDA treasurer, has been in charge of Newdegate's drumMUSTER program ever since.

She was recognised for her efforts at the recent Agsafe Stewardship Conference and Awards in Brisbane, Queensland, winning the drumMUSTER Supporter of the Year award.

"It is very exciting to be recognised as a drumMUSTER volunteer," Ms Lloyd said.

"It is extremely important throughout all communities that we keep our chemical drums out of landfill.

"It's amazing what excellent, useful products are made from these recycled plastics."

Ms Lloyd successfully completed the drumMUSTER Inspector Training Course in August 2004 and has actively promoted the recycling program within the Newdegate community and shire for the past 15 years.

"Back in 2004, after much discussion with the drumMUSTER co-ordinator, Bevan Henderson, the local community and the Newdegate Community Development Association, I decided it was too significant an opportunity to pass up and risk losing the program from our community," Ms Lloyd said.

The program kicked off with a major clean up of the stockpile of dirty drums by Ms Lloyd and the NCDA in 2005.

Ms Lloyd said she had seen positive changes in local farming practices due to the program, which has also enabled them to give back to the community financially with more than $30,000 raised.

"Since I have been involved with the drumMuster program, we have received more than $31,407 from drum claims and $26,368 has been put back into community projects, including the local tennis club court upgrade, Australia Day display and plaques, a donation towards the local pool blanket, Anzac Day medallions for school children and the gazebo over the Lanz tractor in the Pioneer Park," she said.

Ms Lloyd said her main focus now was to maintain community awareness of drumMUSTER and encourage people to participate, while ensuring the community was kept up to date with any changes to the program.

"With changes in chemical drum sizes, shuttles being introduced, etc. it's important to keep the community informed of the importance of the program, so it continues to be supported," she said.

"We want to keep farmers aware that the more we contribute to the program by way of drum receivals, the better it is for our farms, our environment and our community, both socially and economically.

"My commitment to the program remains strong, as does my family's and I look forward to continuing my involvement for years to come."