Long Wool Day kicks off new season

With the Willemenup ram that sold privately for $10,000 to the Olinda stud, Wyalkatchem, were Kylie Eaton (left), Olinda stud, Olinda stud classer Kevin Broad, Elders stud stock, Collyn Garnett, Willemenup stud, Gnowangerup and Don, Brad and Luke Eaton, Olinda stud. The ram was AI bred by East Bungaree 37 with tests of 20.8 micron, 3.1 SD, 14.9 CV, 99.3pc CF and 76.7pc yield. Don Eaton said they have been past stud buyers at Willemenup and only first saw the ram at the Long Wool Day. "Good safe sheep with a pure muzzle and good wool and backend," Mr Eaton said.

This four-tooth Merino ram from the Darijon stud, Narrogin, sold privately for an undisclosed amount to the Eungai and Jaloran studs, Miling. With the ram were ram preparer and Darijon classer Ashley Lock (left), Landmark Narrogin, Darijon stud principal Richard Chadwick and buyer James McLagan, Eungai and Jaloran studs. Mr McLagan said he first noticed the ram when it powered through the strong wool class at this year' s Wagin Woolorama. "Its a ram's ram and what a Merino ram should look like," he said. "A big masculine Merino ram with great wool quality, the right combination. "It actually has a good personality, structurally it is so good and has great underline and belly wool. "Its travelled well and returned from Bendigo in beautiful order, I was staggered when I saw it."

Auburn Valley stud co-principal Peter Rintoul (left), Williams, Callum O'Neill, Elders stud stock trainee, buyers Glenn and Shaun Smith, Wongamine Grazing, Northam and Kevin Broad, Elders stud stock, with the Auburn Valley four-tooth Merino ram that sold privately for $10,000. The ram carries Wanganella bloodlines and tested 21.8 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.1 CV and 98.3 per cent comfort factor. Mr Broad, who classes for both families, said the Smiths have been consistent buyers of Auburn Valley rams and were keen to secure this new sire. "The ram offers a new bloodline to their flock and is one of the better four-tooth rams available from Auburn Valley in recent years," he said. "We were taken by its stylish and soft wool and we should get a bit more fleece weight along with a good depth of body."

John Young (left) and his son John, Kondinin, discussed the Mianelup rams on display with Mianelup stud principal Elliot Richardson, Gnowangerup.

Collyn Garnett (left), Willemenup stud, Gnowangerup, looked through the rams on display from the Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, with stud co-principal Rick Wise.

Milne Feeds representative Reg Crabb (left), viewed rams on display from the Westerdale stud with Westerdale principal Peter Jackson, McAlinden.

Landmark Narrogin agent and ram preparer, Ashley Lock (left), looked over the rams on display from the Dumbleyung-based Kingussie stud with co-principal Lee Smith.

Past Kamballie stud clients John (left) and Michael Goodier, Tyndale stud, Korbel, with Kamballie stud principal Shayne Mackin, Tammin.

Lewisdale stud principal Ray Lewis (left), Wickepin, 10-year plus Lewisdale clients Don and Bill Handscombe, Quairading and Lewisdale stud representative of 52 years John Sherlock, Narrogin, with Lewisdale's on-property ram sale team leader Monty 4.

Belmont Park stud principal Malcom Edward (left), Wagin, showed John Barrett -Lennard, Annandale stud, Beverley, over the Belmont Park rams on display.

Landmark Upper Great Southern wool manager Warren Holt (left) looked over the St Quentin rams with Graham Crosby, St Quentin stud, Nyabing.

Tilba Tilba co-principal Stuart Rintoul (left), caught up with Garry Page, Pingelly and Phil Hudson, NAB Agri-business, Narrogin.

Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer (left), looked over the Wanjalonar rams displayed with stud principal Derek Hooper, Narembeen.

Wiringa Park stud principal Alan Hobley (left), Nyabing, discussed his rams on display with Darryl and Rebecca Sims, Beverley.

Seymour Park principal Clinton Blight (left), Highbury, caught up with client Geoff Hillman, Cranston Pty Ltd, Wandering, to discuss the Seymour Park rams on display.

Lach Thornton (left), Narrogin, Woolkabin stud co-principal Eric Patterson, Woodanilling, Burnie Doak and Woolkabin client Ray Baxter, Woodanilling, caught up and discussed the Woolkabin rams penned on the day.

Michelle Bott (left), Munglinup, visited Scott and Sue Pickering, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll, Cascade.

Cardiff stud principal Quentin Davies (left), Yorkrakine and stud classer Kevin Broad (right), Elders stud stock, flank long-time Cardiff client Des Haywood, Goomalling.

Don Thomson (left), Tincurrin, with Olinda stud principal Don Eaton, Wyalkatchem and past stud client Richard Last, Aylesbury stud, Merredin.

Elders stud stock representative Nathan King (left) examined this Quailerup West Poll Merino ram which was sashed the reserve champion fine/medium wool ram at the recent Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, with Rob and Todd Mullan, Eastville Park and Quailerup West studs, Wickepin.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock Albany wool representative Justin Haydock (left), caught up with Eungai and Jaloran stud principal James McLagan, Miling.

Long-time Rhamily client Daniel King (left), Calingiri, Landmark Wongan Hills representative Grant Lupton and Rhamily stud principal Ray Edmonds, Calingiri.

Dean Griffths (left), Wongan Hills and David Millsteed, Mocardy stud, Wongan Hills, assessing the Glen-Byrne rams on display with Glen-Byrne stud principal Bruce Edmonds, Calingiri.

Coromandel stud principal Michael Campbell (left), Gairdner, looked over his rams with Genstock centre manager Julia Overton-Guidi and Genstock veterinary director Michylla Seal.

Merna stud principal Rohan Johnston (left), Quairading and Landmark Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby discussed the Merna rams on display.

Kolindale and Lewsidale-Corrigin stud connections Luke (left) and Stuart (right) Ledwith, Dudinin, showed former Lewisdale-Corrigin stud owner Jack Lewis, Corrigin, through the stud display.

Narrogin Long Wool Day sponsor Trent Pettit (left), CSBP Narrogin-Wickepin, caught up with clients Cameron and Lisa White, Nepowie stud, Nomans Lake.

Andrew O'Connor (left), Landmark Goomalling and Northam, veterinarian Harry Wilson, Westbreed, Northam and Manunda stud principal Wayne Button, Tammin.

Arra-dale stud co-principal Les Sutherland (LEFT), Perenjori, pictured with Elders stud stock representatives Don Morgan and Michael O'Neill at his stud display.

This two-tooth March shorn East Mundalla Merino ram sold privately to the Wanjalonar stud, Narambeen, for $7500. With the ram were Wanjalonar stud classer Kevin Broad (left), Elders stud stock, Daniel Gooding, East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, buyer Derek Hooper, Wanjalonar stud and Callum O'Neill, Elders stud stock trainee. Mr Hooper said the ram, AI bred by influential sire East Mundalla Jonty, was purchased for its outlook and presence. "Kevin Broad and I came to the same conclusion it was the type of sire we needed," he said. "A very correct ram with good bone, horn set, masculinity in its muzzle and nourishment in the wool. "It's a good Wheatbelt sheep and will be well suited to our area."

THE 2019 Merino season kicked off at the Narrogin Long Wool Day recently.

A good crowd turned out to the Narrogin Ram Shed throughout the day to view the rams on display from 36 Merino and Poll Merino studs.

The Long Wool Day provides the first opportunity to view the latest in Merino genetics from WA stud breeders as we approach the spring show, field day and ram selling calendar.

It's the start of a busy period for Merino breeders where they look to showcase their Merinos and promote the Merino industry at numerous field days and expos in August and preview the ram selling season commencing in September.

