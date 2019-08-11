GenAg gives industry lots to think about

Kulin farmer Harry Hodgson (left), with Rural Bank chief financial officer Will Rayner.

Thomas Henderer (left), Kondinin, Simon Duckworth, Dudinin and Brian Bowey, Kulin, at the GenAg conference.

Miranda O'Brien (left), Kristy Ellis and Kaye Tyson, all of Kulin, enjoyed catching up at the GenAg conference.

Mike Kirke (left), Rural Data Management Services and Janelle South, W.I.F.E. Darkan, who spoke at the GenAg conference.

Tom Murphy (left), Community Bank Kulin, Kulin Shire president Barry West, The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies and Member for Roe Peter Rundle.

THE next generation of farmers came together at Kulin on July 30, for a day of information and interaction hosted biennially by the Kulin CRC in conjunction with the Kulin Community Bank.

The theme was Spirit of Connection and explored the development of modern farming and the important role connecting with others plays in agriculture.

Kulin Community Bank business development manager Tom Murphy said GenAg 2019 was really well received by all attendees.

"The broad range of speakers created much conversation in the room from topics such as succession planning, retaining the live export trade, social media, W.I.F.E and personality profiling," Mr Murphy said.

"It is important that we continue to make what we do better in the ag industry and GenAg, while not a technically focussed day, the day has given attendees lots to think about on how to make, not only their own businesses better, but the agricultural industry as a whole."

Rural Bank chief financial officer Will Rayner was invited to present at the event.

Mr Rayner provided a valuable insight into the many challenges facing the ag industry.

He also delivered some tips to growers about what to expect from their finance providers when assessing their lending requirements.