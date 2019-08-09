Santa Gertudis out in force at the Ekka

Ekka 2019: Faces around the Santa Gertrudis ring


Analysis
Aa

Following on from its success as the feature breed at the Emerald Show, Santa Gertrudis breeders turned out in force at the Ekka on Thursday.

Following on from its success as the feature breed at the Emerald Show, Santa Gertrudis breeders turned out in force at the Ekka on Thursday.

Aa

With 154 exhibits, they were once again the largest breed on the grounds, which president David Greenup described as a great showcase of what the breed was about.

Judge Matt Welsh, a Charbray breeder from the Arcadia Valley, complimented exhibitors, saying that when animals are produced like the ones presented to him, it demonstrated what Santa Gertrudis offered the future and why they would have a major market share.

Santa Gertudis out in force at the Ekka

  • Emily Doering, Truro SA, Fergus Macarthur, Croftsby, Melissa Armstrong, Gilgandra NSW, and Ella Patterson, Tamworth NSW.

    Emily Doering, Truro SA, Fergus Macarthur, Croftsby, Melissa Armstrong, Gilgandra NSW, and Ella Patterson, Tamworth NSW.

  • GDL studstock Peter Brazier, Dalby, Kate and Andrew Chapman, Rowanlea Santa Gertrudis stud, Calliope, Elders stud stock Anthony Ball North Qld, Ben Adams and daughter Lilly, 2, Dangarfield, Taroom.

    GDL studstock Peter Brazier, Dalby, Kate and Andrew Chapman, Rowanlea Santa Gertrudis stud, Calliope, Elders stud stock Anthony Ball North Qld, Ben Adams and daughter Lilly, 2, Dangarfield, Taroom.

  • Landmark representatives, Wandoan branch manager Dane Pearce, and auctioneer and stock salesman Terry Ryan, Chinchilla.

    Landmark representatives, Wandoan branch manager Dane Pearce, and auctioneer and stock salesman Terry Ryan, Chinchilla.

  • Scott Humphreys, Mummulgum, and Ben Drynan, Esk.

    Scott Humphreys, Mummulgum, and Ben Drynan, Esk.

  • Delanie Holmes, Brookstead, preparing cattle for judging.

    Delanie Holmes, Brookstead, preparing cattle for judging.

  • Bassingthwaightes from Mungallala, Tom, Olivia, Pip, Drew and (centre) Mia Doering, Crooble, NSW.

    Bassingthwaightes from Mungallala, Tom, Olivia, Pip, Drew and (centre) Mia Doering, Crooble, NSW.

  • Seb Christensen, Mt Stanley, and Leyton Rodrigues, Brisbane.

    Seb Christensen, Mt Stanley, and Leyton Rodrigues, Brisbane.

  • Showgirls Bianca Wheildon, Toogoolawah, and Ashleigh Hedges, Yeppoon, sashing a bull class with handler, Logan Manwaring, Condobolin NSW.

    Showgirls Bianca Wheildon, Toogoolawah, and Ashleigh Hedges, Yeppoon, sashing a bull class with handler, Logan Manwaring, Condobolin NSW.

  • Rebecca Dunlop, Jack, 10, Harry, 8, Jingeri, Proston, Brodie Hatton and Evie, 1, Old Rawbelle, Monto, Lilly Ferguson, Nobby, Chloe Hatton holding her brother Harry, 17 months, and Taylah Hatton both of Wandoan.

    Rebecca Dunlop, Jack, 10, Harry, 8, Jingeri, Proston, Brodie Hatton and Evie, 1, Old Rawbelle, Monto, Lilly Ferguson, Nobby, Chloe Hatton holding her brother Harry, 17 months, and Taylah Hatton both of Wandoan.

  • David and Bianca Delaforce, Mt Beppo.

    David and Bianca Delaforce, Mt Beppo.

  • Bronte Curtain, (front) Judy Maher, Angela Hamilton and her boys (blue) Angus, 6, and Patrick, 3, all of Warwick.

    Bronte Curtain, (front) Judy Maher, Angela Hamilton and her boys (blue) Angus, 6, and Patrick, 3, all of Warwick.

  • Santa Gertrudis judge Matt Welsh, Taroom.

    Santa Gertrudis judge Matt Welsh, Taroom.

  • AAMIG marketing coordinator Amelia Honner, Brisbane, with Chad Clegg, 8, and his sister Piper, 4, Dayboro.

    AAMIG marketing coordinator Amelia Honner, Brisbane, with Chad Clegg, 8, and his sister Piper, 4, Dayboro.

  • Ferguson ladies from Nobby, Suzanne, Margaret and Phoebe.

    Ferguson ladies from Nobby, Suzanne, Margaret and Phoebe.

  • RNA beef steward, Edwin Cooke and his family, Cathleen, Henry, 8, talking with Eliza Nioa, all of Brisbane.

    RNA beef steward, Edwin Cooke and his family, Cathleen, Henry, 8, talking with Eliza Nioa, all of Brisbane.

  • Amanda Barlow holding Savannah, 14 months, Yarrabee, Dingo, catching up with Amanda Adams, Dangerfield, Taroom.

    Amanda Barlow holding Savannah, 14 months, Yarrabee, Dingo, catching up with Amanda Adams, Dangerfield, Taroom.

  • Honor McMonagle and Pam Hanely, both formerly of Thargomindah.

    Honor McMonagle and Pam Hanely, both formerly of Thargomindah.

  • Syd Claxton, Toowoomba, Callum Macarthur, Croftsby, and Emily Gilbert, Prospect SA.

    Syd Claxton, Toowoomba, Callum Macarthur, Croftsby, and Emily Gilbert, Prospect SA.

  • Anita and Jordyn Schriek from Toowoomba.

    Anita and Jordyn Schriek from Toowoomba.

  • Amy Whitechurch, Charleville, and Sam Weier, Clifton.

    Amy Whitechurch, Charleville, and Sam Weier, Clifton.

  • Meg Green, Woodenbong, and Mason Brooker, Casino.

    Meg Green, Woodenbong, and Mason Brooker, Casino.

  • John and Rosemaree McCarthy, Rosehill Santa Gertrudis stud, Clifton, Chayenne Kremer, London UK, and Georgia Forrest, Pilton.

    John and Rosemaree McCarthy, Rosehill Santa Gertrudis stud, Clifton, Chayenne Kremer, London UK, and Georgia Forrest, Pilton.

of

Around the Santa ring
Pictures by Rachael Webb

The story Santa Gertudis out in force at the Ekka first appeared on North Queensland Register.

Aa

Comments

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.