Open day to showcase college lifestyle

THE WA College of Agriculture, Denmark's, annual open day on Saturday, August 31, will give prospective students and parents the opportunity to see what the college has to offer.

The college combines practical hands-on training on a real farm, along with a general education program for year 10 to 12 students.

For students wishing to keep their options for university open, the college also has an ATAR pathway.

The open day will include presentations on employment opportunities, tours of the college facilities and the surrounding farm, which includes a fully automated robotic dairy, equine and trade training centre and the opportunity to meet with the college teachers and students.

Hands-on demonstrations will also be held, including shearing, wool classing, equine events, cattle parades and metal work, automotive, machinery and equipment exhibitions, with a grand parade to conclude the day.

Prospective students and parents will also be able to visit the enrolment information stand to make preliminary enquiries about admission.

College principal Kevin Osborne said the college students were in strong demand for apprenticeships and traineeships because of their broad skill and knowledge set.

With a limited number of spots available each year and a strong demand for places at the college in 2021 and beyond, prospective residential and day students undergo a stringent selective process.

The college has a rich history, starting in 1942 when students were moved from the Narrogin School of Agriculture, as it was used as a war recovery hostel for returned servicemen.

In 1972 the college became Denmark Agricultural District High School and in 1991 the agricultural wing separated from the high school and became the Denmark Agricultural College for years 11 and 12.

In 2010 the college expanded to admit year 10 students.

The open day will run from 10am to 3pm at 872 South Coast Highway, Denmark and free parking will be available onsite.