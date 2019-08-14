Peake sets a new Narembeen course record

Ryan Peake (left), Lakelands Country Club, accepts the 2019 Aglime of Australia Sand Greens Championship of WA trophy from Dave Gartner, of Aglime of Australia.

RYAN Peake blew away the competition to claim the 2019 Aglime of Australia Sand Greens Championship of Western Australia at the Narembeen Golf Club on the weekend.

The Lakelands Country Club member carded a second round of 64 (8-under), breaking the course record at Narembeen Golf Club to claim his second Aglime Sands Championship.

Busselton Golf Club member Adam Davey started the second round level with Peake and was able to card an eagle of his own on the par-5 fourth hole.

Unfortunately, three dropped shots in the next five holes would quickly halt Davey's momentum.

This year's tournament was a reunion of sorts for Davey who played his first Sand Greens Championship at Narembeen 30 years ago.

Rod Shemeld, Calingiri Golf Club, teeing off the par-4 fifth whilst trying to protect his title of 2018 State Sandgreens championship.

Tim Gilotti, Bunbury Golf Club, on the last hole of the tournament and managed to finish in the top seven.

Chris Rawes, Brookton Golf Club, tees off on the par 3 15th on a chilly Narembeen Sunday morning. He went on to finish fifth.

"I played my first 'Sands' here 30 years ago and it's fantastic to be back again,'' Davey said at the presentations.

"Everybody had a great time and the course was in fantastic condition."

Bunbury Golf Club member Tim Gilotti started the second round two shots back of Peake.

Bogeys on the first and third holes threatened to derail Gilotti's round but four birdies in the next four holes helped him wrangle back control of his scorecard.

Five more birdies on the back nine gave Gilotti a second round of 66 (6-under) and a brief share of the Narembeen course record until Peake signed for his 64 just a few minutes later.

Chris Rawes, Brookton, is a perennial contender at this event and a consistent two rounds of golf saw 'Rawesy' finish in fourth.

Three early bogeys put an end to Rodney 'Rocket' Shemeld's hopes of winning the 'Sands' two years in a row.

However, the Calingiri golfer rebounded strongly with three late birdies to finish in fifth.

The 2019 edition of the Aglime of Australia Sand Greens Championship of WA attracted more than 180 competitors from 60 golf clubs.

Ryan Peake, Lakelands Country Club, with the final leader board. Ryan scored an incredible 8 under on the final day to take the championship.

The much-loved event is a favourite on the local calendar and it was wonderful to see the camaraderie and mateship that is on display across the entire weekend.

Narembeen Golf Club was in wonderful condition which was tantamount to the tremendous work done by Hendy Cowan and the other volunteers.

The entire team of Narembeen Golf Club members and volunteers should be extremely proud of the wonderful event that they ran.

Next year the Aglime of Australia Sand Greens Championship of WA heads south to Albany and the picturesque River View Golf Club.