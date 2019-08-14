Merge or no merge? Have your say

WHEN it comes to the Australian Football League, WA is predominantly a two-horse town with the majority of punters backing either the West Coast Eagles or the Fremantle Dockers.

And generally speaking, supporters of either side usually adopt a love-hate relationship with supporters of the 'other' team.

Battle lines are continually drawn and the views can understandably be one-eyed, however to assume people only support one of these two teams is wrong.

And to assume that everyone supports the AFL is also an error of judgement - there are a lot of sports fans who prefer a different sporting code altogether.

Not to mention people who are not interested in sport at all.

So where am I going with this?

Well in WA's ag industry there are two major lobby groups - WAFarmers and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA and both organisations have a loyal following and a proud history.

In recent times talk of a proposed merger has been mooted and what has followed is a vocal debate on why it should happen, or why it shouldn't happen, depending on what side of the fence you are sitting on.

Some State politicians have also weighed into the debate, offering their views about whether or not it is easier for WA's ag industry to be represented by one lobby group or more.

But just like in my earlier reference to sporting code alliances, maybe farmers and other professionals involved in the ag scene are not interested in these two teams and have a different preference when it comes to representation.

And that draws me to a new poll that Farm Weekly has created to test the waters.

We want to determine if you have any interest at all in either of these two groups, what your vote would be on a merger or if there is a different organisation that best serves your agricultural pursuit.

This is an independent survey that is non-binding and will not even ask for your identification.

We just want to get a gauge on what people are thinking and ascertain if lobby groups still have a vital role in what you do.

The survey will only take a couple of minutes and once again I want to stress that it is anonymous.

Click here for the survey