'Pressure' to achieve optimum tyre load

WHO checks tractor, header or implement tyres?

The good news is that 98 per cent of participants in an industry poll affirmed the practice.

But less than half of respondents check tyres before starting work.

About 45pc said they checked tyre pressures once a month or twice a year.

Two per cent said they never checked.

And according to Titan Tyres business development manager (agriculture) Daren Walker, failure to regularly monitor correct tyre pressures against load was the major cause of tyre failures.

"The Tyre and Rim Association requires every tyre to be specced correctly to the association's standards," Mr Walker said.

"Currently we have IF (Increased Flexion) and VIF (Very Increased Flexion) tyres and while they are good tyres increasing pressures to avoid power hop changes the technologies of the tyres.

"The level of familiarity with IF and VF tyres is about 50pc in the ag industry yet it is crucial to know how to ballast a tractor and apply the correct tyre pressures."

A recent study commissioned by Titan Tyres revealed the most common frustrations farmers have with ag tyres is road lope (swaying and bouncing), power hop and soil compaction.

"The solution is low sidewall (LSW) tyres," Mr Walker said.

"It costs less than tracked alternatives and offers better performance than conventional wheels.

"The tyres feature a shorter sidewall recoil providing more stability and less road lope and power hop.

"And you can run at 40pc less inflation pressure to minimise soil compaction."

The LSW tyre features a larger rim diameter and smaller sidewall than a standard radial tyre, while maintaining the same outside diameter, inflation pressures and weight load capacity.

The LSW is available in various sizes to fit tractors, self-propelled sprayers and headers.

Mr Walker said the largest ag tyre on the market was a LSW 1400/30R44 "and it's going to get bigger".

Faced with the inevitable question comparing tracks to tyres, a diplomatic Mr Walker said there was a place for both.

"IF and VF tyres are OK if they're inflated to match the load and application," he said.

"But they can cause compaction if over-inflated.

"Tracks also have their place with benefits of power to the ground and reduced compaction."

But a chart comparing tracks with LSW tyres revealed the LSW tyres provided less ground-bearing pressure, less initial cost, less fuel consumption, improved road speed and improved road comfort.