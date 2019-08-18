New addition to Mt Barker sale roster

Westcoast Wool & Livestock WA livestock manager Gerald Wetherall said selling at Mt Barker was another step in continuing to expand the business and to also provide a service to local producers.

The Westcoast Wool & Livestock selling team at Mt Barker will be lead by main auctioneer Steve Harris.

GREAT Southern and South Coast cattle producers can look forward to increased market competition, with growing, locally-owned livestock marketer Westcoast Wool & Livestock, set to stage its first sales at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards on Thursday, August 22.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock WA livestock manager Gerald Wetherall said the Shire of Plantagenet had welcomed the company's addition to the Mt Barker cattle selling roster.

"The shire has been great to work with and is pleased the move will help increase competition for local producers,'' Mr Wetherall said.

He said the southern cattle market presented another growth opportunity to continue the rapid expansion of the Westcoast Wool & Livestock business in Western Australia.

"Clients and producers alike have been encouraging us to get involved in the southern cattle market and are keen to take advantage of the opportunity to sell with us at Mt Barker,'' Mr Wetheral said.

"It is another step in continuing to expand our business and services to local producers.

"It will enable producers to have more choice and will bring more buying competition and support through the saleyards, with our staff network also encouraged to trade stock through the facility.''

The Westcoast Wool & Livestock selling team at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards will include main auctioneer Steve Harris, assisted by Sean Gillespie and Bill Kingston.

All cattle for the regular Thursday Mt Barker market are to be nominated by 12 noon on the day prior to sales.

During the peak selling season from late spring into summer, sales can be held over two days at the facility.

For information on the upcoming Westcoast Wool & Livestock sales at

Mt Barker, producers can contact Gerald Wetherall on 0409 689 625 or Steve Harris on 0439 882 651.