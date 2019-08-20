THE winners of the 2019 Sydney Markets Fresh Awards were announced at an awards ceremony at The Star in Sydney last month, with the best greengrocers, florists, growers, wholesalers and fresh bloggers from across NSW and the ACT recognised for being the top of their fields.

The Fresh Awards are one of the industry's most highly-regarded accolades.



They encourage and recognise best practice and innovation in the growing, retailing and wholesaling of fresh produce and flowers.



Fresh Awards 2019 declare NSW/ACT's best fresh produce suppliers | PHOTOS Greengrocer of the Year: Kareela Grocer, Kareela. Taking your traditional fruit shop to a new level, Kareela Grocer is a foodie’s paradise, overflowing with fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers and mouth-watering gourmet grocery lines. The displays are attractively presented with a strong emphasis on colour blocking to showcase the season’s finest produce.

Florist - Merchandising & Brand Award: Touchwood Flowers, Port Macquarie. The Touchwood style is simple, elegant and tropical and is largely inspired by Ashley’s regular family holidays to Bali. Community involvement is extremely important to Ashley Sargeson and the Touchwood team. They have a long history of supporting and giving back to the local community. The team continuously work to improve their practises to ensure it is in line with their green commitment by recycling floral wrapping where possible, re-purposing fabric ribbons for arts and crafts and re-using boxes and baskets for general storage.

Produce Grower of the Year: D Fresh Produce, Mangrove Mountain. Famous for their always fresh bok choy, owners Damien and David Lin from D Fresh Produce were originally based in Sydney but made the move to Mangrove Mountain to expand their family business. Damien also frequently travels the country and internationally to learn more about the industry, new and upcoming products and technology.

Greengrocer - Knowledge in Action Award: Freshworld. Wendy and David Agostino have worked in fruit and vegetable retailing for over 35 years. They have owned and operated Freshworld Maroubra for 12 of those years. With strong family roots in the industry, Wendy and David said the most significant influence on how they operate their business has been David’s father, Sam.

Wholesaler of the Year: Export Fresh. Export Fresh started out as a two-man operation, solely selling salad greens, has blossomed into a well-established business with 20 years’ experience that wholesales a boutique range of the tastiest, flavoursome salad lines, hydroponically-grown leaves, edible flowers, micro herbs and unique, petite gourmet vegetables.

Greengrocer Best Large Business:Minto's Fruit Orchard. Brothers, Sam and Frank Murdocca, have been in business together for almost 50 years and trading from their current site, Minto Fruit Orchard for over 22 years.The store has gained a solid reputation for quality, range, freshness and exceptional customer service and recently underwent a full renovation which included updates to their deli area, internal and external lighting, an upgrade to their external façade and a total rebrand.

Greengrocer - Retail Presentation Award: Parisi's Food Hall. For the last decade Parisi's Food Hall in Rose Bay, has been an industry benchmark for outstanding quality and store appearance. The interior of this Eastern suburb’s greengrocer is a stylish blend of marble and terrazzo. It’s light, bright and spacious and caters exceptionally well to the community's taste and needs.

Greengrocer - Best Medium Business: Ziggy's Fresh, Fyshwick. Ken and the team pride themselves on quality, presentation and experience. They have a thriving loyalty program and a flourishing following on social media – making sure their fresh offerings are seen far beyond just their local Canberra community.

Greengrocer - Service Excellence Award: Farmer Bob's Fruit Market, Brewery Lane. Owned and operated by locals, Brendan and Vikki North, Farmer Bob’s Fruit Market located in the regional township of Tamworth has earned a solid reputation as being a fabulous place to pick up the freshest fruit and veg. Locals have the opportunity to shop at the main store or the smaller satellite store a short distance away in Brewery Lane. While the main store has won several awards in the past, it’s the Brewery Lane store that takes out the 2019 Fresh Awards Service Excellence Award in recognition of their high-level customer service.

Greengrocer - Best Small Business Award: Fruiticious, Gymea. Along with the traditional seasonal lines of fruit and veggies, Fruiticious offers an extensive range of smartly presented semi-prepared fruits and vegetables, including freshly-shelled peas, top and tailed beans, julienne carrots and celery sticks, peeled baby potatoes, fresh fruit salad, stir-fry and salad mixes, peeled and chopped pumpkin and sliced mushrooms.

Fresh Blogger of the Year Award: Sonali Ghosh, Sugar et al. Leaving behind a career in banking and being a new migrant to Australia, Sonali Ghosh established her blog Sugar et al in 2013 to share her passion for baking, food styling and photography. What started as a creative outlet to write about the beautiful discoveries Sonali found whilst visiting farmers markets and the delicious new ways of baking with fresh produce she discovered has become a successful blogging and photography business.

Flower Grower of the Year: Commercial Flower Growers. Aldo Vumbuca said he is motivated by the thought that his flowers create smiles, joy and happiness to those who see and hold them. He never stops striving to improve – always believing that his best crop will be his next crop. Aldo believes that it is these commitments that give both his business and product an edge in the marketplace.

Florist Retail Presentation Award: Eden Flower Design. Mother and daughter team, Michelle Stringfellow and Shari Tindle opened the doors to Eden Flower studio in Mount Annan 11 years ago. Their style has traditional roots with contemporary materials. Lush bouquets are their signature design. They are constantly looking for inspiration online from overseas florists, as well as home and clothes designers. They pair the latest trends with the requests of their customers.

Florist of the Year: Jodie McGregor Flowers, Annandale. Jodie McGregor Flowers' philosophy is to produce floral arrangements that are creative and exceptionally fresh, as well as offering an outstanding customer experience so enjoyable that buying flowers becomes an addiction. Customers appreciate the little extras like the free floral preservative and thoughtful inquiries to help them select the right flowers for their occasion.

Guests make their way into the setting for the 2019 Fresh Awards at The Star, Sydney.

Florist - Service Excellence Award: Bella Floral Boutique. Carmen Wells' style involves simple colour palettes and natural products, often inspired by nature. She encourages her staff to embrace their own unique styles which in turn result in great in-store variety. The mantra ‘do what you love and you will always be happy’ resonates through the entire team at Bella Floral Boutique who pride themselves on taking the time to get to know their customers from start to finish to ensure they feel valued at every point of interaction.

Shirlene Bloom, Sue Dodd and Belinda Kemp.

Bradley and Tracey Latham.

Effi Tsoukatos, Peter Hendriks, Mary Pace and Jason Hendriks.

Shane Chester and special guest, Dawn Fraser AC, MBE.

Mario Grimaldi gets into the spirit of the event.

Produce Grower of the Year Award winners, David and Damien Lin. Tweet Facebook of

Sydney Markets' Fresh Awards manager, Sue Dodd, said the finalists this year once again raised the bar.

"Our Fresh Award winners are some of the heroes of our industry," Ms Dodd said.



"In an ever-changing society, these local businesses have remained cornerstones of our local communities because they have adapted and maintained their relevance to modern consumers."

The Fresh Awards are decided by an in-depth judging process that is carried out by a panel of industry experts and a band of mystery shoppers over a period of six months.



Nominated businesses are assessed based on things like store appearance, customer service, product knowledge, produce quality, range, freshness, innovation, WHS, food safety and environmentally sustainability.

Sydney Markets chief executive officer, Brad Latham, said the entire markets community takes great pride in honouring these industry leaders for their hard work and dedication.



"These thriving local businesses have continued to aim high and deliver to an exceptional standard," Mr Latham said.



"They deserve to be recognised and celebrated for their commitment to our industry.



"Many of these businesses have been running successfully for generations. Some have been passed along through families, others have been built by unbreakable partnerships.



The winners were:

GREENGROCER AWARDS

Greengrocer of the Year: Kareela Grocer, Kareela

Service Excellence: Farmer Bob's Fruit Market Brewery Lane, Tamworth

Retail Presentation: Parisi's Food Hall, Rose Bay

Knowledge in Action: Freshworld, Maroubra

Best Small Business: Fruiticious, Gymea

Best Medium Business: Ziggy's Fresh, Fyshwick

Best Large Business: Minto's Fruit Orchard, Minto

FLORIST AWARDS

Florist of the Year: Jodie McGregor Flowers, Annandale

Service Excellence: Bella Floral Boutique, Morisset

Retail Presentation: Eden Flower Studio, Mount Annan

Merchandising & Branding: Touchwood Flowers, Port Macquarie

GROWER AWARDS

Flower Grower of the Year: Commercial Flower Growers, Kenthurst

Produce Grower of the Year: D Fresh Produce, Mangrove Mountain

WHOLESALER AWARD

Fresh Produce Wholesaler of the Year: Export Fresh, Sydney Markets



BLOGGER AWARD

Fresh Blogger of the Year: Sonali Ghosh, Sugar et al

