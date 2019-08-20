Have a clip clopping good time at Dowerin

The Colonial Clydesdales will be clip clopping their way around the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days again this year as part of the family-friendly entertainment at the event.

A regular attraction at the field days, the Clydesdale wagon rides provide a rare experience that is seldom seen nowadays.

For a gold coin donation the wagon rides are a relaxing and unique way to see the attractions.

In a partnership between Colonial Clydesdales and Dowerin Events Management, all the donations raised from the Clydesdale wagon rides will be donated to the Blue Tree Project.

The Colonial Clydesdales are the last remaining professional Clydesdale team in Western Australia and one of its aims is to support rural events and the people that work and live in rural communities.

Owner and teamster at Colonial Clydesdales Emma Iddison is delighted that the Blue Tree Project will be the recipient of the proceeds of the wagon rides.

"It is wonderful that we have been given this opportunity to support the Blue Tree Project and to help rural communities by increasing the awareness of mental health issues and assist in spreading the message that it's OK to not be OK," Ms Iddison said.

"Thanks to the generous support of Dowerin Events Management it is fantastic that I can be a part of this very worthwhile cause that is close to my heart."

"I recently lost my fiancé in a sudden farm accident, which has devastated me and turned my life upside down.

"I have had some very dark days and I wouldn't have made it through without the support, friendship and love of my mates.

"If I can encourage people to reach out for help when they need it and talk to a friend or a counsellor and see that there is always someone there for them, then that's a positive thing."

The Colonial Clydesdales will be giving rides throughout the site on both days of the event and visitors are encouraged to come and meet the friendly team made up of two horses, both called Jack.

"Just a cuddle with one of the beautiful Clydesdales with their friendly white faces can bring a smile to your face and make your day," Ms Iddison said.

"The boys, big Jack and little Jack, just love meeting people and having a pat and their photo taken and the rides are a great way to rest your legs and take in the displays of the field days.

"The rides are a gold coin donation, however if people are feeling generous, we will gladly accept larger donations."

All proceeds from the wagon rides are going directly to the Blue Tree Project to assist them in raising awareness about mental health wellbeing and advocating that people reach out for help to professional services.