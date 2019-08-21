Plant biosecurity takes focus at symposium | PHOTOS

A TWO-day Plant Biosecurity Research Symposium has showcased current plant biosecurity research and also provided a chance for networking.
The event, held last week at The Edge, State Library, Brisbane, showed off the research which is supported by the Plant Biosecurity Research Initiative (PBRI) member organisations and delivered by a large range of research teams in Australia.
The research covers pests, diseases and weeds affecting plant productions systems and surrounding environments.
The program included keynote speakers, presentations from research teams, and panel discussions on future priorities for RD&E.
It also provided a forum for plant biosecurity networking and collaboration 'across industries'.
Under a recently signed MOU between PBRI and B3 (Better Border Biosecurity, NZ), the event included presentations from New Zealand colleagues working on common biosecurity threats with the intention of future collaboration with Australian researchers.
A dedicated session on future biosecurity leaders included presentations from up-and-coming leaders studying or working in the field of biosecurity.
Growers, industry representatives, researchers, students and biosecurity staff attended the two-day event.
The event included a cocktail meet-and-greet evening as well.
