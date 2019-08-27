Off and running for good mental health at AgQuip https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/02bbe84c-f375-4e3e-b218-1e9b3bede088.JPG/r0_265_4032_2543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg NSW Farmers Association, the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, R U OK? and Australian Community Media join forces for good mental health. news, news, 2019-08-27T07:00:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6077475258001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6077475258001

A NEW campaign aimed at providing more information to farmers about accessing support for good mental health has been launched at AgQuip.

The new campaign called 'We're off and running for mental health' is a partnership between the NSW Farmers Association, the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, R U OK? and Australian Community Media, publisher of The Land.

The four partners joined forces at The Land's AgQuip site last week to talk about the challenges specifically facing farmers and to provide information on how to best access care and support.

R U OK? community ambassador Garry Sims; NSW Farmers Association president James Jackson; Australian Community Media national writer Sharon O'Keeffe; Rural Adversity Mental Health Program coordinator Letitia Cross, and ACM mental health editor Robyn Ainsworth.

NSW Farmers Association president James Jackson said the concept was developed in response to feedback from farmers suggesting more information was needed on the fastest and simplest way to get help.

"We all know that it's ok to not feel ok and that seeking assistance is a positive step and actually shows the kind of resilience that rural people are admired for," Mr Jackson said.

"However, farmers often need more help with taking that first step towards treatment, such as who do we contact first and what are the danger signs to look out for.

"We'd like to see this campaign as our contribution to providing that vital information. It's like keeping a first-aid kit on the farm."

You can watch the first forum above. Further forums are planned for Armidale, Henty and Orange in coming weeks.



