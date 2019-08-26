Broady an industry journeyman

THERE are only a couple of blokes worth talking to if you want to ask about life in the WA stud stock classing scene.

One of them is Kevin Broad, better known around these parts simply as 'Broady', who has been a fixture in the Elders livestock team for nearly 50 years.

He's a familiar face on the Merino stud stock round, after following in his father Ken's footsteps to pursue a career on the road, travelling from farm to farm, looking at sheep after getting his start at Narrogin in 1973.

"Before starting at Elders stud stock, I had a dozen years as a stockie at Elders, working at areas like Narrogin, Kellerberrin, Corrigin, Beverley, Carnarvon - all over the place really," Broady said.

"Then after about five years of working in the stud stock team, I got my start at the same time as Russell McKay as a contract classer and the rest is history."

Broady started off looking after mainly northern and central Wheatbelt clients early on but progressed into the Great Southern as well, adding studs like Woolkabin, Auburn Valley and Kolindale to his repertoire which already boasted studs such as Northwich, Old Aprelia, Wanjalonar, Eastville, Grass Valley, Cardiff and Olinda.

He also looks after commercial flocks across the State from Mingenew to Southern Cross so the sheep classing gig keeps him busy right through the year.

It was his dad who taught him the tricks of the trade, but Broady will tell you there aren't any secrets to the classing game.

"It's just about experience and having the passion for it," he said.

"It's a job that you spend a lot of time away from home but you meet a lot of good people and that's certainly one of the best parts about the job.

"With most of my clients, several of them I've been working with for more than 30 years, I feel like part of their families.

"That's the most enjoyable part of it and I really enjoy seeing them succeed.

"That's what it's all about for me."

From the Farm Weekly archives: A younger Kevin Broad (left) holding onto a Seven Oaks ram four-tooth Poll Merino ram which had just sold for $1200 to Peter Smyth (right), Glenoban Poll Merino stud, York, shaking hands with the late Seven Oaks stud co-principal Brian Barnett, Burracoppin.

Indeed, you'll notice Broady looks like a proud dad if you catch his eye at a ram sale where his clients have either bought or sold 'a really good, safe ram'.

Then, if you happen to be the Farm Weekly livestock journalist covering the sale, you'll ask him for a comment at which point he'll say, "there isn't much to say Courtney, he's just a really good ram!"

But before you can say 'you can do better than that Broady', you'll hear him follow up with a list as long as your arm of all the 'really good' things about that ram because you can guarantee a bloke like Broady only buys bloody good rams.

Highlights among his purchases include two rams purchased for $30,000 in the past 10 years: a standout South Australian Mulloorie sire bought in partnership by Grass Valley and Kolindale studs in 2013 and a top notch Manunda ram bought last year for Woolkabin stud, both of which Broady said he was delighted to see breed well at their new homes.

Farm Weekly asked if he could remember some stand out sires he's come across over the years.

"Well, there have been several good rams over the years of course," Broady said.

"It's hard to pinpoint.

"Over the years, I could name Nepowie WP8 which was a Poll with a lot of semen used across WA, Philip Gooding's Jonty (East Mundalla) which was a very successful ram - that's two from the top of my head.

"Even Woolkabin, they had Big Boy which was a successful, well-used Poll back in the younger days.

"But I think it's a matter of having the right sheep at the right moment for the industry."

Broady working hard or hardly working, back in the days of landline phones.

When it comes to having the right sort of sheep for the moment, Broady said WA studs had come forward in leaps and bounds.

"I think the real highlight of my career has been to watch the industry become successful, particularly here in WA," he said.

"The WA studs have really achieved a lot over the years.

"It used to be all about going to SA or the Eastern States in my younger days, but now we're breeding such great sheep here in WA we don't have to venture East.

"So seeing the WA quality improve like it has, either through AI or buying better sheep, it's all a thrill to see that happen."

It would therefore come as no surprise that Broady has noticed some changes to the typical WA Merino over the years.

"In the past 10 years the industry has really plained their sheep down, chasing fertility and higher lambing percentages," he said.

"At the moment we're trying to get a little bit more fleece weight without losing other traits like fertility and stuff like that."

Broady said in a recent stud run the move to Poll Merinos was quite noticeable.

"The poor old horned Merinos are being left behind, mainly due to management issues, fertility and a lot of people just seem to be wanting to deal with Polls," he said.

"In our State now, Polls are really dominating but that's not to say there aren't some really great horned genetics out there too."

And with a breeding focus on improving wool cut in Polls, that choice isn't much of a compromise anymore.

"It's not so much of a compromise on wool cut anymore but it's still something to be wary of," Broady said.

"With Merino genetics being crossed over Polls over the years, fleece weights on the Polls have gone up and with examples like the Coromandel Poll which won Woolorama this year, studs are proving it can be done, he's obviously an excellent heavy cutting Poll Merino.

"And that's clearly the focus of Poll studs in WA, getting more wool on their sheep."

But each of Broady's clients have different breeding objectives and wool types, which keeps his job interesting.

"Obviously different commercial operations and studs breed for different environments, rainfall, soil types and so on, so certainly not everyone is down the same breeding path so that in itself is interesting for me," he said.

When asked which studs were the ones to watch going forward, Broady raised his eyebrows.

"I reckon the studs to watch are the ones with the younger generation coming up because that's where the energy is.

"I'd like to say Woolkabin, I'd like to say Kolindale, but I don't want to sound biased - it's more about that burst of energy which always comes through with the next generation of farmers in studs everywhere."

Speaking of the next generation, when asked about the new tools which come with progress, Broady admitted he was still a traditionalist.

"Oh I'm a traditionalist but things like ASBVs are certainly exciting for the younger generation coming up," he said.

"I've catalogued the journey the last four or five years with ASBVs and there's clearly a place for them.

"You can see a correlation between high indexing sheep and visual appraisal.

"So if people want to chase a trait, ASBVs is a tool they can use to do that and that can only be a good thing."

Looking forward to the coming ram selling season, Broady said from what he's seen, there were plenty of 'pretty handy' rams out there as is to be expected of the top quality stud breeding operations in WA these days.

"I really love ram selling season," he said.

"At the end of the day, I've driven millions of kilometres over my lifetime in this game but I hope I've got a few more years left in me yet!"