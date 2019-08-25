Specialist trader confirms report finding

IT is "virtually impossible" to put together an entire shipment of non-mulesed and ceased-mulesed wools out of WA because of low declared volumes, a specialist wool buyer has confirmed.

Modiano Australia's buyer at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) Greg Horne confirmed the Mecardo research finding that it was much more difficult to put together a declared NM or CM wool consignment in WA than in Eastern States.

"It's virtually impossible to do it entirely out of WA, we buy (NM and CM wools) in Sydney and Melbourne too, to be able to complete consignments," Mr Horne said.

Modiano almost exclusively buys top-end declared NM and CM wools for processing in the Czech Republic to supply European mills.

Mr Horne said he did not want to be seen to be telling woolgrowers what to do, but from his perspective a completed National Wool Declaration (NWD) with the NM or CM box ticked - sometimes the PR pain relief box will suffice - and dark and medullated fibre risk (DFMR) rated at one to six, was a prerequisite for him to bid on a wool lot.

He said he believed Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) and Australian Wool Innovation could do more to "educate" growers about the NWD and why it should be filled out.

Wool brokers also had a role to play in convincing woolgrowers to complete NWDs, he said.

"We actually go to the extent that whatever we (Modiano) buy in that area (declared NM, CM and low DFMR), we ship them (bales) with different markings and we store them separately at the mill," Mr Horne said.

"There are decent premiums to be won by nominating if you are not doing it (mulesing) or you've stopped doing it."

Mr Horne said with marketing of wool apparel more than ever emphasising the natural qualities of the raw product, traceability and how sheep flocks were cared for, the NWD was an important part of a wool marketing strategy.

"If we can't source the Merino wool we require here (in WA) there are alternative sources.

"In South Africa all their Merino wool is non-mulesed," he said.

Most of the wool traders at the WWC have specific specialist wool brands they buy declared NM, CM or PR wools for.

In last Thursday's falling WWC market, when lines of wool were hard to sell and selling a whole clip was near impossible, a completed NWD with the NM box ticked helped Anthony Thomas, Three Springs, sell his four Hill Padua Poll Merino fleece lines.

The 17.3-18.1 microns short wool of 67-73 millimetres from a six-month autumn shearing, with yields ranging from 56 to 61 per cent, sold for between 1090 cents a kilogram greasy (1919c/kg clean) and 1190c/kg (1954c/kg clean).

Westcoast Wools & Livestock wool representative Justin Haydock said Mr Thomas' wool was bought for processor Chargeurs specifically for its Organica Precious Fiber product.

Chargeurs, which has woollen mills in China, Argentina and Europe, only buys declared NM or CM wools for its Organica product which is marketed to exclusive brand apparel manufacturers as guaranteed quality and traceability.