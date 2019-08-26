Popular selfie competition returns in 2019

GET ready for some fun selfie action again - and you could win a major holiday doing it!

That's right - the competition that saw a flood of funny selfie photos stream into Farm Weekly during spring shearing two years ago is back.

Farm Weekly has again teamed up with Westcoast Wool & Livestock for the second edition of the popular competition and it is set to be even bigger and better.

The first competition required a group selfie with your mates, colleagues or family members (and favourite friends) in and around the shearing shed, whereas this year you can also click your own outrageous selfie during any livestock or shearing work over spring.

And that means those in the northern pastoral industry can chime in on the action as part of a Statewide competition.

So whether you're on the boards or the rail, throwing some fleece and droving stock down south, or on the muster and around the yards up north, have some fun and be as creative as you can to go in the running for the major $4400 travel voucher prize.

There are also five Farm Weekly subscriptions up for grabs.

Members of the Westcoast Wool & Livestock team pictured this week getting into the spirit of the latest selfie competition being run in conjunction with Farm Weekly.

Just whip out your smart phone and click away because it's simple.

All you have to do is upload your selfie to the Farm Weekly Facebook page, tweet it to the Farm Weekly twitter feed - using #westcoastselfie - or email it to darren.odea@ farmweekly.com.au

Some of the Westcoast Wool & Livestock team got into the spirit of the competition this week, mixed with some footy fever, at the company's Bibra Lake facility.

Director Brad Faithfull said the first competition generated plenty of fun and humour - and selfies - across the industry and so the company was keen to get behind it again and promote Western Australia's wool and livestock sectors.

"We are a growing, locally-owned company enjoying increasing support from producers and we like being involved with something fresh that can promote our industry in a different way,'' Mr Faithfull said.

"With the first competition, it was particularly good that it could involve all people working across the wool industry, including shearing teams, who are not always recognised for their contribution.

"Even better with this second competition is that it involves the entire wool and livestock sector, including those working hard on stations and across the industry up north.

"We are looking forward to seeing plenty of colour - and that red dirt - in the selfies coming in from the northern regions.''

On the wool front, he said the market had endured a difficult start to the new selling season, largely due to the United States-China trade war and uncertain global economic conditions, however the outlook for livestock commodities remained positive.

"Many producers are still looking to build and improve the productivity of their flocks and herds and have confidence in the industry's future.''

Mr Faithful said Westcoast Wool & Livestock was pleased with the opportunity to combine with Farm Weekly again to support a great competition and provide the lucky winner with a fantastic holiday or perhaps a trip of a lifetime, plus five free Farm Weekly subscriptions.

"Smart phones are never far away from our hands in today's world and the rural industry is becoming increasingly active on social media, making it very easy to enter a competition like this, so we hope everyone gets involved and has some fun,'' he said.

The Westcoast Wool & Livestock Fun Selfie Competition runs until October 21.

There will be regular updates in Farm Weekly and on the Facebook page.

You will also be able to check out your fellow selfie competitors by liking the Westcoast Wool & Livestock Facebook page or visiting wcw.com.au/gallery

Happy snapping!