Former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer dies aged 73

FORMER deputy prime minister Tim Fischer has died in Albury at the age of 73.

The father of two and AC passed away peacefully on Wednesday night surrounded by those closest to him, following treatment at the Albury-Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.

A family statement paid tribute to "the wonderful medical and nursing professionals".

"After successfully battling three cancers since 2009, the fourth cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia eventually claimed his life although he continued to contribute to his many passions and attend functions right until the day of his final hospitalisation," the announcement stated.



Beloved: Tim Fischer at his last public appearance at Boree Creek last month. He took a train from Albury to the village, where a park named in his honour was unveiled. Picture: MARK JESSER

His most recent public appearance occurred last month at Boree Creek, where he welcomed a reserve being renamed the Tim Fischer Community Park, after having travelled by train to the village from Albury.



Asked at the time by The Border Mail about his health, Mr Fischer said: "It's up and down, but thanks to the good work of the Albury cancer centre I have no complaints."



Tim is survived by wife Judy Brewer AO and sons Harrison and Dominic.

In announcing his death, the family declared it would not be making any further public comment until funeral arrangements were finalised.

Family man: Mr Fischer with wife Judy Brewer and son Dominic at Boree Creek. Picture: MARK JESSER

Those who want to send condolence messages can email brewerfischerfamily@bigpond.com and in lieu of flowers donations to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust (awcancertrust.org.au) in Tim's name are welcome.

Mr Fischer was deputy prime minister from 1996 to 1999 as part of the Coalition government led by Liberal prime minister John Howard.



He was the leader of the National Party from 1990 to 1999 and represented the seat of Farrer in federal parliament from 1984 to 2001.



Mr Fischer's career in Canberra, followed a 13-year period as a NSW state politician for the seats of Sturt and Murray.



He was first elected as a 24 year-old in 1971, becoming the youngest NSW politician to be voted in as well as the first returned serviceman from the Vietnam War.



The Border Mail

The story Former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer dies aged 73 first appeared on Farm Online.