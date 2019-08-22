Hay fire at GrainPro storage

EMBATTLED grain business GrainPro has suffered another blow, with reports of a fire destroying hay stored at its Gumly Gumly site on the outskirts of Wagga Wagga.

The Wagga Wagga Daily Adverrtiser reported the fire over the weekend.

It is unknown the extent of the damage from the blaze or how it started.

The incident is another blow to GrainPro, which is involved in both the grain and hay trades and was placed into administration late last month, with total debts to creditors tallying around $5.8 million.

The company has remained trading since with the approval of the administrator, with creditors to decide on a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) at a creditors' meeting in the future which decide the business's ongoing future.

It is not known how much hay was burnt in the fire or whether it was insured.

Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) grains group president Ashley Fraser said his organisation was continuing to work with members who have been impacted by the GrainPro collapse.

"We have had members contact us, unfortunately there is not much you can do at this stage but work with the administrators and hopefully at the end growers will be able to recoup at least some of their losses."

It has been reported that creditors may receive payment of up to 90pc of what they are owed based on analysis of the company's financial position.

