ACM beefs up red meat coverage with key appointments

Australian Community Media's Agricultural Publishing division has added some extra firepower to its red meat coverage with three senior appointments.



Based in South East Queensland, Shan Goodwin rejoined the ACM national team last week in the new role of Northern Beef Writer and will spearhead beef industry coverage for The Land, Queensland Country Life, the North Queensland Register and Farm Weekly.



Also leading the beef sector reporting is Campbell Cooney who joined ACM in late June as the Melbourne-based Southern Beef Writer. He'll contribute to ACM's southern publications, Stock & Land, Stock Journal, Farm Weekly and the Tasmanian Farmer.

Mr Cooney began his working life as a stock and station agent before moving into the media. He has spent time working as a foreign correspondent for the ABC and on the Victorian Country Hour.



National Agricultural News Editor Penelope Arthur said Ms Goodwin had been the National Beef Writer but a decision was taken to split the beef round to provide more comprehensive coverage of what is one of Australia's largest agricultural industries.



"Beef is big business and bringing Campbell and Shan together will give our readers even better coverage of national beef industry issues, markets, events, trends and innovations," she said.

"It will allow each of them to concentrate on either the northern or southern beef production zones which, as we know, vary greatly in terms of their genetics, target markets and management.

"Both Campbell and Shan are experienced agricultural journalists with a knack for understanding just what matters to our rural readers and we're delighted to have them as part of the team."

Also lending some weight to the team is a former editor of The Land, Vernon Graham. Mr Graham has taken on the role of National Sheep and Wool Writer while Kristen Frost is on maternity leave.



Ms Arthur said it a coup to have someone of Mr Graham's calibre helping to lead red meat coverage.

"With record lamb and mutton prices this year, a fluctuating wool market, the challenge of drought and plenty going on in sheep and wool agri-politics it's tremendous to have Vern acting in this role," she said.

