Getting the right balance

WITH a full grain program and more than a few sheep to manage, Badgebup producers Tim and Felicity Clegg, together with their family, are among the ranks of mixed farmers across the State who know it's worth the effort of juggling duties every now and then to keep Merinos in their business.

Their long-standing Merino flock which has been running on their family property for more than 100 years utilises about 35 per cent of their available land, while the cropping rotation makes up the rest.

It makes for a busy day-to-day schedule, but Tim doesn't plan to put the 'blinkers' on to go total cropping.

"Sometimes you find yourself looking after your sheep when you should be spraying your crops and the other way around as well so it's always a bit of a balancing act," Tim said.

"So maybe we shouldn't try to grow as good a crop as the full croppers, but it's hard not to try.

"We mate just over 3500 Merino ewes which means at peak we'll probably have about 8000 head on the property which keeps us busy along with the cropping enterprise."

The sheep enterprise brings with it the usual challenges of time and resource management when the cropping rotation is equally demanding, but the sheep also benefit the broader system.

Strong returns from wool and sheep sales help, but one of the standout synergies between the cropping and livestock program according to Tim would be the implementation of sown vetch pastures, which were brought into replace frost-prone field pea break crops.

"We've been growing vetch for the past three years," Tim said.

When Farm Weekly visited in early July, this twinning ewe mob was doing very well running on a sown vetch pasture.

"I tried it a while before that but didn't really have much success until three years ago I came across a leftover bag of it and thought we'd give it another shot.

"It went well that time so we thought there was a bit more promise there and we have done a fair bit last year and this year (about 250 hectares) and it fits in nicely with the sheep and cropping rotation."

Indeed, when Farm Weekly visited in early July, a twinning ewe mob was running on a vetch pasture, with both ewes and lambs in very good condition.

"It's certainly working well now," Tim said.

"The sheep do well on it but it's great for the cropping rotation too.

"We had a crop of wheat on a vetch stubble last year and it was by far our best crop, so it's doing a good job of fixing nitrogen and providing a good break."

Tim was quick to add they had been lucky with rain this year.

On the back of strong returns this year from the sale of their orange tag lambs, Tim is motivated to get extra lambs onto the ground going forward.

"We got lucky with some strip rain coming through and the vetch with the twin-bearing ewes is probably one of our best paddocks this year because of that," he said.

"Don't let people think our whole property looks like that."

Lambing for the Clegg family starts in early June with the vast majority of lambs purebred Merino, though a portion are crossbreds, with dry ewes mated to a White Suffolk sire each year.

"We always scan our ewes after the first mating so we are able to separate the dry ewes which we then remate," Tim said.

"By doing that, in the last three to four years in effect, we've been able to achieve lambing percentages above 100 per cent."

Running twin bearing ewes differently to the single bearing ewes hasn't been a priority for the operation in the past few years, but Tim wanted to give it another go this year.

"Obviously at the moment, getting the numbers on the ground is what matters so we're taking up twinning again and hopefully we can get even more lambs on the ground this year but I think the key will be running them in small mobs and feeding them well."

If the returns achieved by their orange tag lambs this year are anything to go by, it will come as no surprise Tim is motivated to get extra lambs onto the ground going forward.

"This year we sent all our Merino lambs through the feedlot and the returns were good," he said.

"Every single one of the Merino lambs from the tops to the bottoms probably averaged $155/head.

"The best dressed out at 24.8kg and another line was 24.1kg and some others were just sold at the saleyards.

"It's exciting when sheep are making that sort of money.

"And when you work it all out, with the wool factored in as well, we're grossing close to $200/head which is really good."

Tim added the crossbred lambs were able to be sold earlier but didn't achieve the same return as the Merino lambs this year.

A few changes to the shearing schedule have helped the Merino lamb results along too.

"We've tried multiple shearings for the main flock but it becomes complicated," Tim said.

"But a real benefit we've found by doing the multiple shearing is getting a better lambing percentage in our maidens."

It means the operation now shears the lambs in late spring, early winter and again in late summer.

"So we're actually just doing our lambs every eight months until they get into line with our main shear in February," Tim said.

"By shearing them as lambs in early November, then again late June and if we carry them through again until the main shear in February, we've noticed keeping the wool off them as lambs means they just grow and do so much better.

"We've seen a bit more bodyweight and we're also getting a better lambing percentage in our maidens now which is great."

Tim said getting to that stage came about from trying a few six month shearing intervals.

"We worked it out slowly and worked it into our system," he said.

"Mitch Crosby (Landmark Breeding) helps us with our classing and he actually suggested we shear our ewe lambs when we do our wether lambs, make them grow and then do this double shearing.

"The result has been positive -our maidens' conception rate has been lifted by 10pc so it's more lambs on the ground."

When it comes to a choice of studs to source the fresh genetics behind the annual drop of lambs, Tim said the family opted to keep it local by supporting the Hobley family's Wiringa Park stud and the Crosby family's St Quentin stud both from Nyabing.

"We find that they're pretty heavy cutters and with good soft wools," Tim said.

"Generally our ewes in full wool which probably sit around 19.5-20 micron are cutting between 6.5-7kg so we've been pretty happy with those results."

Wool cut is an important consideration when selecting new rams and retainer ewes, but Tim said first and foremost, he looks for a well-framed animal.

"Basically we want something that's going to grow well, grow good wool and be a good mother.

"We focus on both the lamb and wool so they need to be able to perform on both sides."

And assuming their Merino flock continues to deliver quality lambs and wools, Tim said the goal going forward for the sheep business is expansion.

"We probably will continue to increase numbers like we have over the years, but it's also a matter of keeping up the management of the sheep," he said.

"The more numbers you have, the more intensive it is.

"We have got room to increase numbers but along with that we've got to keep improving infrastructure, fences and things like that."

Management tools such as the My Mob Tracker app play a role in that expansion with Tim singling out technology and innovations like that sort of program as one of the most exciting things in the future of the WA Merino industry.

"It's good to see innovation and technology coming into the sheep industry," he said.

"I think that's long overdue and it's good to see the returns in sheep and wool so people can re-invest in on-farm infrastructure."