Rain a talking point at GGA annual forum

CBH Group chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson (left), Annabelle Bushell, GGA chief executive officer and Brianna Peake, CBH Group general manager grower and external relations.

Luke Hickey (left), Corrigin Farm Improvement Group and Dan Sanderson, South East Premium Wheat Growers Association president.

Kit Leake (left), Kellerberrin, Cindy Cassidy, chief executive officer, FarmLink, New South Wales, Chris Reichstein, GGA director and John Noonan, Rural Financial counselling Service WA and Farmsafe WA.

Sarah Hyde (left), Facey Group at Wickepin, Nathan Craig, West Midlands Group executive officer and Grower Group Alliance director and Veronika Crouch, Corrigin Farm Improvement Group.

Larissa Taylor (left), Grain Industry Association of Western Australia chief executive officer, Maree Gooch, Safe Farms WA executive officer, Fiona Simson, National Farmers Federation president and guest speaker at the sundowner and Charlotte Aves, from the Victorian Grower Group Alliance.

Development officer with the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development Tanya Kilminster (left), GGA director Kelly Pearce and Linda Rose, Moorine Rock.

Ian Longson (left), Grain Industry Association of Western Australia, Kelly Pearce, GGA director, Colin de Grussa, Agriculture Region MLC and The Nationals WA's agriculture and food spokesman and Erin Gorter, GGA director.

Michelle Handley (left), South East Premium Wheatgrowers Association project officer, with Tammy Van Lit and Tianrui Gao, Continental Grain Handling Pty Ltd.

Southern Dirt members Melissa Jardine (left), Jessica Bantz and Sheridan Kowald with Nathan Dovey, Stirlings to Coast Farmers' research and development co-ordinator.

"WHAT'S this stuff?" drought-affected Liverpool Plains, New South Wales, livestock and cropping farmer and National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson quipped on Thursday as she guestered to rain drumming on the roof in Fremantle last Thursday.

Ms Simpson, in Perth for the Grower Group Alliance (GGA) Annual Forum last Thursday and Friday, was the guest speaker at a sundowner sponsored by CBH Group just as a cold front brought squalls sweeping in across Perth.

GGA chief executive officer Annabelle Bushell and CBH's general manager grower and external relations Brianna Peake welcomed about 60 guests, mainly farmers and researchers from farm improvement groups across the agricultural area, agriculture industry representatives and interstate visitors to the Tradewinds Hotel, Fremantle.