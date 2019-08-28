Alfoxton's big bopper is Australia's Supreme Merino Ram

A thumping 175.5 kilogram medium wool ram took Chris Clonan from the Alfoxton stud near Armidale, NSW, on a fairytale ride at the National Merino Sheep Show in Dubbo which ended with him winning the Rabobank Australian Supreme Merino Ram award.



The award was presented by Rabobank group executive for Country Banking Australia, Marcel van Doremaele, at a cocktail party after a busy day of judging at Dubbo showground.



By that time Mr Clonan had almost lost his voice to a bout of laryngitis but he was still able to tell the crowd how absolutely thrilled he was to win such a prestigious honour.



He had grown up on a dairy and pig farm in South Australia but had developed a love of sheep as a youngster visiting his grandfather's property.

"I always wanted a sheep stud," he said.



Like many exhibitors at the show, Chris and Cindy Clonan are battling a horror drought.



Their all-conquering 21.5 micron, six-tooth horned ram, sired by Poll Boonoke 1526, started the day by taking the medium wool August shorn Merino broad ribbon before adding the champion August shorn sash.



Then he took the supreme exhibit award after a tussle with the grand champion August shorn ewe ( a strong wool) which the exhibitor, Garry Kopp, Towonga stud, Peak Hill, NSW, has recently bought from the breeder, Norm Weir, Kerrilyn stud, Dunluce, Victoria.



His victory march earned him the right to contest the interstate battle for this year's Australian Supreme Merino Ram trophy against entries from the Miller family's Glenpaen stud, Victoria; Felicity, Charlie and Lachie Brumpton's Jolly Jumbuck stud, Mitchell, Qld, and the Ashby family's North Ashrose stud, Gulnare, SA.



He will be offered at tomorrow's Dubbo Merino Ram Sale.

The eligible entries from Tasmania and WA couldn't make it to the show.

