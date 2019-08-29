Red meat demand is up, but competition is fierce

Growing Chinese demand for quality beef and the fierce international competition for markets have been highlighted in the latest market snapshots from Meat & Livestock Australia.



MLA's Market Intelligence Manager Scott Tolmie said the amount of beef going into China is one of the key insights, but so is the fierce competition in the international marketplace.

"The growing competition highlights Australia's need to be even more focused and targeted in key destinations and underlying this will be expanding knowledge of these markets and their consumers," Mr Tolmie said.

"The updated market snapshots give producers access to in-depth insights into what is driving demand for red meat and Australia's high quality product in global markets and domestically.

"Australia supplies red meat to over 100 countries and with trade heavily influenced by changing consumer demand in those markets, it is important red meat producers have access to detailed insights."

Mr Tolmie said the snapshots are designed to provide producers with a better understanding of the markets their products go into.



"So they are better informed when having discussions and making decisions about production and investments," he said.

"Knowing the consumer and operating environment in key markets is critical to ensure the right product is being sent to the right market."

The snapshots cover eight key markets for beef and sheepmeat, including Australia, North America, Japan, Korea, Greater China, South-East Asia, the European Union and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



The goatmeat industry is covered by a global snapshot, which was released in March.

