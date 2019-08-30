Elders expands into Upper Great Southern

ELDERS has announced the acquisition of Wickepin Rural Services (WRS).

WRS is a well-established, highly reputable business that has been in operation in Wickepin for a number of years.

WRS will transition to an Elders Branch, commencing operations on Monday, September 2.

James Cornish, zone general manager - west, said the acquisition would see Elders enter a significant, reliable market place and further strengthen its capability in the Upper Great Southern region.

Current principal Tim Cowcher, will join Elders as the branch manager.

He has 20 years of industry experience, an extensive knowledge of the local area and key relationships that Mr Cornish said would benefit "our total business over the long term".

Jackie O'Neil, a long standing member of the WRS team will also be joining the business.

"This expansion aligns with our intention to continue to support local towns and communities, and to achieve sustainable growth that is in line with our client's needs," Mr Cornish said.