Ballantyne kicks on with career change

Westcoast Wool & Livestock director and WA wool manager Brad Faithfull (left) and State livestock manager Gerald Wetherall (right) welcome former Fremantle Dockers player Hayden Ballantyne as the company's new South West livestock representative.

FORMER Fremantle Docker small forward Hayden Ballantyne has joined Westcoast.

While this news would get tongues wagging among footy fans on both sides of the river, Mr Ballantyne has signed up with the rapidly growing, locally-owned Westcoast Wool & Livestock team.

Mr Ballantyne played his 171st and final game as a Docker recently against Essendon alongside fellow club great Aaron Sandilands and while not ruling out continuing his AFL career at another club in the right circumstances, he has quickly shifted his focus to his working career after football.

Mr Ballantyne will be supporting producers throughout the South West as a livestock representative with Westcoast Wool & Livestock and is looking forward to developing his passion for livestock production and a career in the agricultural industry.

His interest in livestock and the agriculture industry was sparked from spending time with his stepfather, local cattle buyer Greg Jones and attending livestock market sales at Muchea, Boyanup and Mt Barker.

More recently Mr Ballantyne has been operating an 800 to 1000-head beef cattle feedlot near Donnybrook and this year, following in the footsteps of his father Graham, commenced training thoroughbreds and recently notched his first win with Mankind at Ascot Racecourse.

While he has a stronger understanding of cattle, he is also keen to build his sheep and wool knowledge with the business.

Mr Ballantyne said he was looking forward to meeting up with more producers throughout the South West.

"Agriculture is a great industry with great people,'' Mr Ballantyne said.

"I know a lot of farmers and talking about footy is a great way to make connections, so I'm looking forward to it."

Mr Ballantyne is among a string of new faces who have joined the company in recent times as it expands its footprint throughout Western Australia.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock also now sells cattle at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards and Mr Ballantyne joined the Westcoast southern team at the company's first sale at Mt Barker last Thursday.

"They were the new kids on the block at the Mt Barker sale and I'm a new kid on the block, so it's a good fit and I'm looking forward to it,'' he said.

"They are an up and coming group with a good vibe, I like the challenge of continuing to improve and so I am excited to join the company and to keep learning the craft.''

Westcoast Wool & Livestock manager Gerald Wetherall said the company was excited to welcome Mr Ballantyne's strong profile to the business.

"Hayden is a people person with a strong profile who will be welcomed throughout the industry,'' Mr Wetherall said.

"He brings a new set of eyes and will add to the energy in our business.

"His appointment continues our journey and our strong growth path in the industry.''

The forward pocket rocket was an All-Australian in 2014, won goal of the year in 2011 and was a member of the 2015 Australian International Rules team.

He is still considering his playing options in 2020 and if he doesn't receive an attractive offer from another AFL club, he could be strapping on the boots for Peel Thunder in the Western Australian Football League or a team in the South West Football League.

Mr Ballantyne is renowned for constantly buzzing around the forward line and said it had been a similar story off the field.

"Why rest? If I sit around for two days I would go crazy,'' he said.