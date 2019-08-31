Crouch vies for regional achievement award

Veronika Crouch with her kelpie, Jinx, has been an active member of the Corrigin community since she moved to the town in 2015.

CORRIGIN Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) executive officer Veronika Crouch has been named as a semi-finalist in the Western Australian Regional Achievement and Community Awards.

Nominated by a friend for the Horizon Power Leadership and Innovation Award, which recognises role models who are a driving force in their community, Ms Crouch, 29, said she was proud to have worked with the not-for-profit grower group for the past five years.

Moving to Corrigin in 2015, she has been an active member of the towns' sporting clubs and community groups, including the Corrigin Agricultural Society and Corrigin Recreation and Events Centre Advisory Committee.

Having grown up in the small country towns of Badgingarra and Harrismith, Ms Crouch said she had always planned to move back to the country after finishing her university degree.

However she said it could be daunting moving somewhere where you don't know anyone or have a close support system nearby.

"It can be very lonely before you start to meet people and get involved in the local community," Ms Crouch said.

"So it's important for young people living in rural communities to get involved in rural projects to ensure their local towns thrive.

"Whether it's sporting clubs or the local P&C, without the next generation stepping up there won't be a prosperous town for themselves and their family.

"The projects must also have relevance to young people for them to become involved in the first place, so country towns need to move with the times as well."

During her time with the CFIG, Ms Crouch has successfully developed, implemented and managed a diverse range of research and extension projects within the agricultural industry.

She said a highlight was representing the group and growers at the Locate 19 conference in Melbourne, where she discussed project results and grower perspectives on using Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) and Global Navigation Satellite System technologies.

"It was a rewarding and eye-opening experience being part of the SBAS testbed projects and I was able to meet some amazing and incredibly talented people through that project," Ms Crouch said.

She has also created a ladies subcommittee within the CFIG to provide an avenue for women to get involved in the local community.

"The women's sub-committee has been fantastic," Ms Crouch said.

"They're a great asset to the group and are a good representation of the women within our membership - working mothers, business women, women involved in their farming enterprise and so on.

"They plan and run days that have a specific interest to women in the region, including events such as the CFIG Ladies Field Walk and Spotlight Night workshops that focus on a specific topic that all members are welcome to attend."

Ms Crouch is managing more than 20 projects for the group, which range from cropping, pastures, livestock and sustainable agriculture to grazing crops and fodder strategies for weaning lambs.

The winners of the WA Regional Achievement and Community Awards will be announced at an gala dinner on Friday, October 18, at the Hyatt Regency, Perth.