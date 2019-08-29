Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered Picture: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

Tim Fischer has been remembered as a dedicated soldier who put his life on the line for his country.

Mr Fischer's last train ride concluded at Albury Train Station just after 10am on Thursday.

Hundreds of people lined the streets and the platform at the station, including children donning Akubras.



The crowd burst into applause as the hearse containing Mr Fischer's coffin left the station surrounded by a police guard.



An emotional Lockhart RSL sub-branch president told the crowd "we are gathered here today to pay last tribute to a beloved comrade."

