120 native birds found dead, believed poisoned

More than 120 protected native birds found dead at a property near Violet Town are believed to have been deliberately poisoned.

Officers from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning executed a search warrant at a property this week following the earlier discovery of deceased wedge-tailed eagles in the area.

Acting regional manager, compliance operations, Greg Chant said carcasses had been recovered from the property and tested to determine the cause of death.



"During the three-day search officers have found more than 120 native birds, including 76 Wedge-tailed Eagles, kites, hawks, falcons and other native bird species," he said.



"Given the large number of native birds found within the immediate locality, it appears that they may have been poisoned.

"Carcasses have been recovered from the property and will be tested to determine the exact cause of death.

"The community is justifiably outraged by this incident and our investigations are continuing."

He called on anyone with information to come forward.



"We are now seeking information from the community to help find the people responsible by contacting CrimeStoppers. Reporting is confidential and we only need your information to help solve this crime," Mr Chant said.

The search warrants were executed with support from Victoria Police and Agriculture Victoria.

All native birds are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and deliberately killing them carries a penalty from $8,261 to $39,652 and/or six to 24 months' imprisonment.

The Border Mail

