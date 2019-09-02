Here's 30 ways to celebrate Landcare's 30th anniversary

Landcare Week will be celebrated between September 2 - 8 and it's especially significant as we mark the 30th anniversary since the late Prime Minister Bob Hawke launched the national formation of Landcare.



It's time to get your hands dirty and contribute to the movement which boasts over 6000 groups across the country, and hundreds of thousands of volunteers.

'It only takes a small number of people to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty but their work captures and motivates others to be a part of that process,' said Landcare chief executive Dr Shane Norrish.



"It's seeing that you individually, at any age, can make a real difference, rather than sitting back and wondering when someone is going to do something about it."

So to celebrate 30 years of Landcare, we've compiled 30 different ways to help make a real difference in restoring and protecting the Australian landscape.

At Home

Join your local group. Every day they are working on conservation activities and need your help.

No time for join? Volunteerand get your hands dirty at the next local community event. Lending a hand will help make a big impact.

Start your own local group. Whether in your suburb, at work, your local school or youth group, we have easy tips at Landcare Australia on how you can get started.

Fundraisefor a local group. Your donation can help buy trees and native shrubs or materials like timber to build boardwalks at your local beach and animal nesting boxes...the list goes on.

Get social. Promote your local group's activities on social media.

Volunteer your diverse skills. (For those who don't want to get your hands dirty). Volunteer your skills at your local Landcare group. We need web designers, book keepers, event managers. Whatever skill you bring to the table is invaluable.

Get handy. Many groups need help from people who are a dab hand at woodwork and can help them make and maintain birdhouses and nesting boxes for different species.

Build fences. Protect vegetation, livestock and keep out feral pests.

Nurture the next generation of Landcarers. Encourage young people to connect with nature and help them learn where their food comes from - go to Junior Landcare for easy educational resources and activities you can do at home, at a youth group and at school.

Protect native species in your own backyard. Bring back native bees and birds by enhancing their habitat simply by creating a bee hotel or bird nesting boxes.

Mind that dog. Ensure your beloved canines are kept on a leash in nature reserves or bushland where native animals are likely to be vulnerable.

Keep cats inside overnight. Even well fed felines roam at night and hunt and kill birds, possums and other small native mammals.

Ditch the chemicals. Go natural and give local insects a helping hand by avoiding pesticides and herbicides in your garden. Consider using natural alternatives.

Plant nativeshrubs, trees and flowers to bring bird life and bees into your garden

Keep on the walking tracks. This protects the vegetation in the wild that provides habitat for local native birds and other animals.

Learn more about your community'sIndigenous heritage. First Australians have been caring for the country for tens of thousands of years.

Help injured or lost wildlife by calling local authorities.

Reduce your plastic footprint. Helping to protect our waterways will keep our beaches and oceans clean and protect marine animals from the impact of plastic pollution.

Reuse items again before disposing of them thoughtfully.

Recycle. If you can't reuse an item or if it is at the end of its useful life, recycle it.

Make sure your waste goes to the right place. Do your best to ensure that the waste you dispose of ends up where it should. And make sure to reduce the likelihood of your garbage ending up in the environment by keeping a lid on your trash can when it's outside.

Plan your mealsto reduce your food waste. This is great for the environment and will ultimately save you money.

Compost your food waste and fertilise your garden. It will help make your garden grow and reduce waste to landfill.

Be water wise. Water your gardens early in the morning or late afternoon to reduce water wastage.

Use sustainable household cleaning products. Look for eco labels or environmental star ratings on products. Generally, the more stars, the more environmentally friendly a product is.

Be transport efficient. Carpool to work. Take public transport. Get on your bike.

Sign up to your local Landcare group newsletters and keep informed on grants, campaigns, challenges and learn what other are doing so you can do it too.

At Work

Corporate Environmental Volunteering. Get out of the office and get your hands dirty. There are multiple projects from planting, cleaning up rubbish and removing weeds, seed propagation, building walkways, nest boxes....and so much more.

Grab your work colleagues andget involved with a local group. Lending your hands to Landcare will help a local group with their project and can help with community engagement for your business

Workplace Giving. Can't get away from your desk? A small, regular donation to Landcare will help support long term projects that will continue to make a difference.

