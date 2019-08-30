Call to treat mental health causes not just symptoms

While it was reassuring to hear that western Queenslanders are becoming more comfortable in seeking assistance with mental health issues, one mayor in the region would like to see more work done on addressing the cause of people's problems.

Barcoo shire mayor Bruce Scott was one of over 50 stakeholders from health services, local government, GPs, first responders and indigenous groups taking part in the second Central West Mental Health Roundtable in Longreach earlier in the week.

That revealed, according to Central West Primary Health Network data, there has been an 82 per cent rise in the number of clients being seen by PHN-funded mental health support services in the central west in the past year, plus a 40pc rise in the uptake of mental health treatment plans.

This was regarded as showing that people were now more aware of the value of addressing their mental wellbeing, CWPHN CEO Stuart Gordon said.

Mr Scott said he would like to see more questions asked around what the triggers were that were affecting rural people's mental health.

"I think we've got to get people conditioned to talk to their bank manager, or to open up to family and friends with their doubts and worries.

"People might just need help making a decision - governments do well at giving out the cash for services but we need the intention in the way it's delivered too."

His other message to the roundtable was that it was apparent that people needed more help understanding risk management around climate, finance and growing their businesses.

"A good risk management strategy is an important tool," he said. "People seem to get anxious about making a decision - I'd like to see more help available to make those decisions in a thorough way."

The roundtable was jointly organised by the WQPHN and the Remote Area Planning and Development Board, which coordinates financial counselling in the region.

RAPAD CEO David Arnold said they had been very keen to build on the momentum started at last year's event.

"The need for a collaborative, region-wide approach to the delivery of mental health services is absolutely critical for the well-being of not only the clients of Rural Financial Counselling Service North Qld, but the wider community in general, as the effects of the drought continue to bite," he said.

Mr Gordon said there was a growing realisation that mental wellbeing was a significant issue for all Australians.

"It's fair to say the drought and the uncertainty it creates, and rural decline, are things that increase risk factors that impact on your wellbeing.

"It's important that if you live in a rural area, that you take steps to improve your ability to 'bounce'.

"Part of what we're doing is about helping people reach out for help, and local government can help here."

