New attractions for 2019 Royal Show

The Perth Royal Show, returns in 2019 with the introduction of several new attractions and initiatives, which organisers say will make it hard to say no to 'Perth's Biggest Ticket' this September.



Along with the familiar elements of show time - showbags, sideshow alley and, of course, the fireworks - organisers say that the 2019 show will offer world exclusive entertainment and the chance to ride Australia's newest roller-coaster.



The Royal Show - co-ordinated by the Royal Agricultural Society of WA (RASWA) - is Western Australia's largest annual community event - welcoming thousands through the gates of Claremont Showground across eight full days.



In a performance specially commissioned for the Perth Royal Show, indigenous performers will present a unique Dreamtime Show each evening; featuring a 36-metre-long Rainbow Serpent (Wagyl).



The inflatable representation of the Rainbow Serpant - designed by Walter McGuire, a local Noongar man - will be lit from within by hundreds of LED lights and articulated by performers from the local area.



The 2019 show will also see the debut of a brand-new rollercoaster, with people attending the Royal Show being the first in the world to ride it.



"We are really excited to welcome the WA community to the 2019 Perth Royal Show," said RASWA president Paul Carter.



"Each year we aim to bring something unique to the show and create experiences which the public wouldn't find anywhere else. We are very fortunate to be working with some wonderful artists and exhibitors and I'm confident that the 2019 show will live up to the expectations of even the most discerning showgoers."



Elsewhere, the show's primary focus remains on celebrating our state's agricultural heritage.



Discover WA, an innovative educational exhibit, will highlight the agricultural importance and beauty of the many regions of Western Australia. Interactive activities for adults and children alike will include gold prospecting, cooking demonstration and wool spinning.



Meanwhile, the ever-popular animal nursery; wood chop; hands-on animal exhibits and competitions will all return for 2019.



Through discounts on early bird tickets and special half-price days for children and seniors, organisers are keen to stress that the 2019 show presents excellent value for cash-strapped Western Australians.



The 2019 show will be focused around the theme of 'Connecting Communities'; transcending generations, cultural backgrounds and geography.

