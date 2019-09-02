Grainworks into liquidation

ANOTHER grain trader has gone bust.

Echuca-based Grainworks was placed into liquidation last week wth debts of around $1.7 million.

It is the fourth grains business to fail for the year, following All Commodities and Lempriere Grain in March and GrainPro late last month.

The business is owned by Tim Oakley and has had a strong focus on working with the stock feed industry and feedlots.

It was primarily a buyer and seller of cereals but also traded pulses and summer crops.

Paul Vartelas, of BK Taylor and Co., was appointed liquidator in a meeting with Mr Oakley on August 22.

A creditors meeting will be held on September 6 at the BK Taylor office on St Kilda Road in Melbourne.

GrainWorks does not appear on the list of Grain Trade Australia (GTA) members as of August 5 this year.

The company's major footprint was over northern Victoria and southern NSW, a similar geographic area to where GrainPro did most of its business.

It is unknown how much of the $1.7 million is owed to grower creditors.

