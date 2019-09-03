Positive outlook from 2019 Field Days

EARLY indications last Wednesday morning was that a bumper crowd would roll into the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days for 2019.

Not long after the gates opened the crowd started rolling in, with the main gate on the eastern end of the arena being a hive of activity as patrons took advantage of warm and dry weather conditions to attend.

Organisers said the Wednesday attendance figure was the highest on day one for five years and over the two days, more than 24,000 people went through the gates.

The theme 'Celebrating our Story' was well received by both exhibitors and visitors alike, with the focus on the history of the event.

Now in its 55th year, the Dowerin Field Days has a wonderful story to be told, with the inception of the organisation being to water the town's ovals.

Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days chairwoman Nadine McMorran said that "following on from a great harvest and season last year, the atmosphere at this year's event was exceptional".

"Our exhibitors put together some wonderful displays, and along with the new attractions on site this was not an event to be missed," Ms McMorran said.

One of the new features this year was the Ag Education Area.

Assistant event co-ordinator Tiffany Davey said they wanted to create a platform for people to ask questions about all aspects of the industry and where their food and fibre came from, at the interactive display.

"There was numerous sectors represented as well as a post box for anyone to write to a pen pal who works within the sector they had questions about," Ms Davey said.

"As well as being a great place to escape and take five throughout the day, it also was about creating relationships and ensuing anyone going through knew the agricultural industry is huge and diverse and that as a consumer they play an important part in it."

Continuing with the youth focus, the Young Farmers Challenge returned for another successful run, with the champions now heading to the Perth Royal Show for the State finals.

Following on from the success of the Women in Rural Business Networking Event held in 2018, the Dowerin Field Days again partnered with CSBP to present a luncheon focusing on health and wellbeing.

Special guests such as Kendall Whyte, from the Blue Tree Project, The Visible Farmer Series and Lifeline touched on the important subject of mental health and people's stories.

Event co-ordinator Kahli Rose said it was a well attended event and that mental health was an important topic that needed to be discussed.

"Living in regional Australia can be isolating and lonely and we want to ensure that everyone knows there are an amazing amount of support networks around them and that it is OK to not be OK," Ms Rose said.

"All tickets for the luncheon were reserved weeks prior to the event, it is wonderful to see so much support behind a function like this."

Organisers said the quality of exhibits on display this year were incredible with AFGRI Equipment Australia winning the Most Outstanding Exhibitor category.

The judges were impressed by the overall appeal of the AFGRI site, which included a good range of equipment, friendly staff and well-presented displays which catered for farmers and families.

Ms McMorran commended the volunteers on their efforts in the lead up to, during and following on from the event.

"Our volunteers take on a huge responsibility to keep this event happening and it simply wouldn't be possible without their support," she said.

"We have more than 300 volunteers at the helm all working towards a common goal.

"It is amazing to watch everything come together.

"I would also like to take the opportunity to sincerely thank all of our sponsors for their significant contribution to the event each year."