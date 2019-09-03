SEPWA ladies tackle industry's hot topics

ANIMAL activism, the mindboggling future of food and how to sell agriculture's story were some of the hot topics discussed at the annual South East Premium Wheatgrowers Association (SEPWA) Ladies Day in Esperance last Friday.

SEPWA played host to 110 women for the 'Faces of Farming - Telling our Story' event, with guest speakers coming from across Western Australia and beyond to share their thoughts on the future of agriculture and how they're managing life on the land.

In a surprise twist that had the audience listening in stunned silence, Shark Lake Piggery owner Deb Hoffrichter spoke about her business, then introduced her very good friend - and vegan - Bron Brennan to the stage.

Ms Brennan explained why she no longer ate meat or used any animal products and why she believed animal activism could be beneficial, but that violence and extreme tactics were not in line with most vegans.

Meanwhile Ms Hoffrichter told the crowd how they'd had to implement a plan in case they were targeted by animal liberationists and pointed out their piggery on a publicly available map produced by animal activists.

The pair said despite their differences it was important to listen to and respect other opinions.

This concept had already come through earlier in the day, when Kondinin farmer Natalie Browning opened the conference about her journey to the CBH boardroom.

She spoke about the importance of considering and respecting other views, while still holding strong to her own beliefs and having the conviction to stand up for this.

Condingup farmer Marie Fowler (left), caught up with friend and guest speaker, Rabobank's Skye Ward.

Rabobank media relations maanager Skye Ward provided plenty of fodder for discussion about how best to sell the agricultural industry to the wider audience of consumers in Australia.

People always wanted to hear personal stories from those living on the land, and many spoke about their hesitance in putting themselves forward, but that it was important to fill that gap of information in the mainstream media.

Beyond that, two buzzwords always generated stories - China and wine.

Nuffield scholar, Katanning farmer and journalist Lara Ladyman had the audience chortling with her photos and stories about the future of our food.

During her international Nuffield tour her food experiences included seeing a 3D food printer, vertical farms in New York, coffees served via robots, 'hands free hectares' autonomous farming and a restaurant with no staff.

Young Eli Wells couldn't maintain his interest at the Ladies Day, preferring to snooze instead.

Melissa Worthing from DPIRD spoke about the Buy West, Eat Best message and said consumers would choose WA food if given the choice.

The group also heard stories from a number of inspiring women who spoke about their busy lives in the agricultural industry, including local farmer and WA AgriFutures Rural Women's Award winner Belinda Lay; Sally Roworth from Esperance Eggs; and Dumbleyung farmer Megan Gooding on the Three Farmers Quinoa journey.