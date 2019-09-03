New project for younger generation farmers

THE Liebe Group has launched a new project aimed at supporting the adoption of innovative and sustainable soil management practices for younger generation farmers.

Supported through the National Landcare Program - Smart Farms Small Grants, the Liebe Group will be leading a two-year project to develop the capacity of young farmers in the Liebe region by providing them with the skills and confidence to trial and share best practice methods for increasing soil productivity in their farming business.

The Liebe Group identified that there are increasing time constraints on farmers and particularly young farmers who are managing large scale farm businesses in addition to juggling personal commitments, such as family and community.

This limits the time they can spend off-farm to develop their professional skills and engage in traditional peer learning experiences.

Research has shown that when implementing practice change, farmers will rely on interaction with others to support their decision making.

In a survey of more than 1000 farmers undertaken by the University of Melbourne in 2017, talking to other farmers at social or farming events, rated in the top three preferred sources of information, advice and support.

The Liebe Group is looking to trial how an online peer network can replicate and/or add value to the interactions of the traditional peer learning experience without the associated time off farm, in addition to building the skills and capacity of young farmers to implement and evaluate on-farm trials and demonstrations.

The project will include the monitoring and evaluation of 10 paddock scale demonstrations with 10 Gen Y farmers with findings and in-season analysis shared in real time between peers.

In collaboration with local farmers, the group will develop case studies to share the findings and experiences from the demonstration and showcase the innovative methods being used to manage soil constraints that are impacting farm productivity and soil health.