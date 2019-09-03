Live cattle trade tells its story

The Cattle Collective will be officially launched at the live exporter's annual conference, LIVEXchange, in Townsville on October 30 and 31.



The Cattle Collective will share the untold stories of producers, station owners, managers, vets, truck drivers, stock people, exporters and importers from overseas markets to create a human connection with the live export industry and the livestock industry as a whole.

After successfully launching The Sheep Collective in February 2019 Managing Director Holly Ludeman was keen to expand the movement to encompass the live cattle trade supply chain.

"We always intended on telling the stories of our unique cattle industry, which has a rich history in northern parts of Australia including the Pilbara and the Kimberley," she said.

"We recently attended the Kimberley Pilbara Cattleman's Association Livestock Handling Cup to interview people working on stations from all different backgrounds.

"It was fantastic to connect with so many people passionate about the industry and I can't wait to share these stories with people living in the city. This is the other side of the story that has not previously been told in this way."

The Cattle Collective will share video footage, interviews with people in the industry, live feeds and voyage dairies as an industrywide collaborative movement to be transparent about the cattle industry.

"We want to disseminate information to raise awareness and educate the Australian public about live export and the supply chain through the website, social media platforms and at public speaking events," Ms Ludeman said.

"By increasing engagement on our social media platforms we hope to draw people to our channels to do their own research on the industry."

Look out for The cattle collective website going live after LIVEX at www.cattlecollective.com.au but in the meantime you can connect with them by following The Cattle Collective on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information about LIVEXchange please go to www.livexchangeconference.com.au.

The story Live cattle trade tells its story first appeared on Farm Online.